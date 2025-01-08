Hoops: Sooners collapse against Texas A&M despite Goodine's 34

NORMAN — Porter Moser didn't have to look at a box score. He knew why his team fell to Texas A&M, 80-78, on Wednesday.

Turnovers.

It was the primary reason why the Sooners let an 18-point second-half lead slip away.

The Sooners committed 18 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the second half. Those turned into 30 points for Texas A&M — 24 in the second half — and that proved to be a big reason why the Aggies were able to rally.

"That was the storyline," Moser said. "They had 30 points off turnovers.

"And (Texas A&M) did a great job. They turned all the turnovers into points. That's the storyline, the 18 turnovers. We had 21 assists. When we did get the ball moving and popping, I thought we did some great things. But when we went too deep, they're elite at just digging and breaking, getting their hands on it."

Turnovers haven't really been an issue for the Sooners this season. They came into the contest averaging under 12 per game while posting a positive turnover margin.

But the Aggies came into the game forcing over 14 turnovers per game, and it cost the Sooners. Seven different OU players committed at least one turnover. Jeremiah Fears was the primary culprit with four, while Kobe Elvis, Jalon Moore and Duke Miles all committed three.

The Sooners were able to play mostly clean basketball in the first half. They led 39-30 at halftime, and while they committed eight turnovers, that only turned into six points off turnovers for the Aggies.

However, the Sooners finished with a few too many, and it cost them at the Lloyd Noble Center. They fall to 13-2 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play.

"They had great physicality, great big plays, relentlessness by them," Moser said. "I thought we did, too. I thought we made a lot of relentless plays.

"Just a disappointing loss to come up short. The storyline is the turnovers. You're right, that hasn't been an issue all year. It came out tonight against an elite, physical defensive team."