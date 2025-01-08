Hoops: Sooners collapse against Texas A&M despite Goodine's 34

NORMAN — Porter Moser didn't have to look at a box score. He knew why his team fell to Texas A&M, 80-78, on Wednesday.
Turnovers.
It was the primary reason why the Sooners let an 18-point second-half lead slip away.
The Sooners committed 18 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the second half. Those turned into 30 points for Texas A&M — 24 in the second half — and that proved to be a big reason why the Aggies were able to rally.
"That was the storyline," Moser said. "They had 30 points off turnovers.
"And (Texas A&M) did a great job. They turned all the turnovers into points. That's the storyline, the 18 turnovers. We had 21 assists. When we did get the ball moving and popping, I thought we did some great things. But when we went too deep, they're elite at just digging and breaking, getting their hands on it."
Turnovers haven't really been an issue for the Sooners this season. They came into the contest averaging under 12 per game while posting a positive turnover margin.
But the Aggies came into the game forcing over 14 turnovers per game, and it cost the Sooners. Seven different OU players committed at least one turnover. Jeremiah Fears was the primary culprit with four, while Kobe Elvis, Jalon Moore and Duke Miles all committed three.
The Sooners were able to play mostly clean basketball in the first half. They led 39-30 at halftime, and while they committed eight turnovers, that only turned into six points off turnovers for the Aggies.
However, the Sooners finished with a few too many, and it cost them at the Lloyd Noble Center. They fall to 13-2 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play.
"They had great physicality, great big plays, relentlessness by them," Moser said. "I thought we did, too. I thought we made a lot of relentless plays.
"Just a disappointing loss to come up short. The storyline is the turnovers. You're right, that hasn't been an issue all year. It came out tonight against an elite, physical defensive team."
NOTES
— It appeared the story would be about Goodine's career day. The sixth-year veteran finished the game with 34 points off the bench and made 9-of-12 attempts from downtown. He went into halftime with 21 points and six 3-pointers, contributing more than half of OU's scoring output.
He surpassed his previous career-high for 3-pointers while also tying Hollis Price and Mookie Blaylock for most triples in a game in OU program history.
It was a huge performance for Goodine, who had scored just 17 points over the last four games on 2-of-12 shooting from deep. And while it looked like Goodine would be the hero in a much-needed win, his performance only added to the sting.
"It's tough to have a performance like that and lose. That's the honest answer," Moser said. "I thought he was unbelievable."
— The biggest gut punch came with 29 seconds left in the game.
With the Sooners leading by one, Fears grabbed a huge rebound and was fouled, sending him to the free throw lline for a one-and-one. He missed the front end, keeping the lead at one.
15 seconds later, Zhuric Phelps hit the game-winning 3-pointer and his sixth of the night.
Fears finished with 13 points (4-of-8 shooting), four rebounds and four assists.
— While Goodine was hot early, the Aggies were not. They shot just 34% in the first half and 1-of-7 from deep.
That completely flipped in the second half. The Aggies shot 53% from the field and made 8-of-16 from downtown. 14 of their 17 second-half baskets came on either layups or dunks as they constantly feasted on OU's turnovers.
— The Aggies, which came into the game leading the country in offensive rebounds, finished with 17. They scored 10 second-chance points.
— Up next: The Sooners travel to Georgia for a 5 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!
Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!