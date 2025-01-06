Hoops: Sooners drop in AP Poll following blowout loss to 'Bama

Oklahoma likely knew it would drop in the AP Poll following its loss over the weekend.

The Sooners landed at No. 17 in the latest AP Poll on Monday, dropping five spots from last week. The drop comes just two days following the Sooners' 107-79 loss at No. 5 Alabama in the SEC opener.

The Sooners landed at No. 16 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

The loss marked the first time the Sooners had allowed more than 94 points in four seasons under head coach Porter Moser. The Sooners also struggled offensively, with Jeremiah Fears scoring one point and missing all seven of his shot attempts in the first half.

Most notably, the Sooners were out-rebounded 51-26 and allowed the Crimson Tide to grab 22 offensive rebounds. The Sooners trailed by 19 points at halftime and never threatened in the second half.

From the SEC, the Sooners are joined by No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 23 Ole Miss in the AP Poll.

The loss marked the Sooners' first defeat of the season, dethroning them from the ranks of the remaining undefeated teams in the country. Now, only Tennessee remains as the last undefeated team.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, the road doesn't get much easier. They return home to host No. 10 Texas A&M on Wednesday (8 p.m. SEC Network) before traveling to Georgia on Saturday.

For the women's team, the Sooners dropped to No. 10 in the AP Poll following an up-and-down start to conference play. They dropped their SEC opener to No. 5 Texas last Thursday before bouncing back with an 87-86 win at No. 16 Tennessee. The Sooners travel to Mississippi State on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ESPN+).

