Hoops: Sooners have to rediscover identity after blowout loss to 'Bama

NORMAN — Porter Moser, Duke Miles and Kobe Elvis all agreed on one thing during Tuesday's media availability.

The Sooners simply didn't look like themselves in last Saturday's 107-79 blowout loss to Alabama, and several things illustrated that point.

For starters, in the 13 games coming into the contest, the Sooners had allowed more than 77 points just once this season. Only one opponent had posted a field-goal percentage better than 48%.

But the Crimson Tide not only shoot 50% from the field, they finished with more points than any Moser-led team had allowed in the last four seasons.

But the biggest issue was the rebounding. The Sooners had won the rebounding battle in nine of their 13 non-conference games. The Crimson Tide, shockingly, won the rebounding battle 51-26 and logged 22 offensive rebounds, the most the Sooners have allowed all season.

It certainly wasn't the ideal start to conference play.

"That’s not how you want to start it off with, a big L (loss) like that," Miles said. "The biggest thing is we’re trying to get back to being ourselves. Saturday night, we felt like we weren’t ourselves, especially the rebounding and physicality. We’ve been harping on that mostly."

The good thing — or potentially, the bad thing — for the Sooners is that'll be tested again on Wednesday against No. 10-ranked Texas A&M. The Aggies rank seventh in total rebounding (42.8 per game) and they lead the entire country in offensive rebounding (16.6). They also rank 15th in scoring defense (62.5 points per game) and allowed just 60 in their blowout win over Texas last weekend.

The Aggies are going to test the areas where Oklahoma struggled over the weekend, particularly on the boards.

“The guards got to have more," Moser said. "Everyone’s got to help. You can’t play 13 minutes and have one rebound. You can’t. And we’ve called guys out. We’ve called guys out. We’ve challenged them. You can’t play these kinds of minutes and not get rebounds. Guards—every guard is included in that.

"You’re on the perimeter, you can’t just sit there and watch. You got to look, box out, then rebound down. Go get it. That’s what we’ve got to do. It’s every night in this league. We knew that, but we’re literally playing the best in the country at it Wednesday.”