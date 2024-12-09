Hoops: Sooners move up in latest AP Poll

They were rewarded on Monday in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, landing at No. 13. It's an eight-spot jump from the previous rankings.

The last few days have been pretty good for Oklahoma. The Sooners built on their championship win at the Battle 4 Atlantis last month with two wins last week, improving to 9-0.

It's the fifth time the Sooners have been ranked inside the top 15 since the 2021 season. The Sooners are also ranked 42nd in the latest Kenpom rankings and 17th in the coaches poll.

The Sooners are one of nine SEC teams ranked in the top 25, joining Tennessee (1), Auburn (2), Kentucky (5), Alabama (7), Florida (9), Texas A&M (17), Ole Miss (19) and Mississippi State (25). The Sooners are also one of eight undefeated teams left in the country, and only three SEC teams remain unbeaten.

The Sooners mowed through last week pretty easily. They took a 76-61 win over Georgia Tech in the SEC-ACC battle last Tuesday before coasting to a 94-78 win over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Now, the Sooners head into a weekend with a pretty tough test.

They're only contest this week comes against Oklahoma State, which has played well to start the year. The Cowboys (6-2) are coming off decisive wins over Tulsa and Seton Hall. Though the Sooners and Cowboys are no longer conference foes, the Bedlam series will continue with a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

A win would be a huge boost for the Sooners before the Jumpman Invitational next week against Michigan. If the Sooners can get through these next two games unscatched, they have an excellent chance to sweep their non-conference schedule and head into SEC play with a 13-0 record.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!