Oklahoma's 34-31 win over Baylor was one for the history books as the Sooners logged their biggest comeback in school history after falling behind 28-3 in the second quarter. In spite of numerous attempts to throw the game away Oklahoma got themselves going in the second half and it makes for one of the most difficult Hot 11's of the season to grade - so who took the top spot?

11. Theo Wease

Stats: Two receptions for 31 yards including a 19-yard touchdown. Analysis: This one is an interesting ranking because Wease wasn't highly-productive but when you look at the time that Oklahoma seemed to really have a puncher's chance, Wease had a role in that. His touchdown was key but his juking, spinning conversion to keep the chains moving was crucial. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 63.1

10. Pat Fields

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one fumble recovery. Analysis: Fields quietly had one of his better games of the season, the fumble recovery felt like a moment when things started to turn for the Sooners. However he also shined in making some key tackles as well interfering with the Baylor passing game. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 64.8

9. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A Analysis: It wasn't the offensive line's finest hour but Hayes did a lot to help the Sooners and continues to look like one of the country's more promising young guards. The thing that continues to surprise with Hayes is just how effective he is as a pass blocker while his tremendous size would lead plenty to believe he's a run-first type of blocker. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.3

8. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), one pass break-up, one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Gallimore didn't have his biggest stat stuffing game but it's not coincidence that Baylor's ground game, outside of Charlie Brewer's scrambles, never really got off the ground. The senior defensive tackle also played a huge role in opening up one-on-one opportunities for his defensive ends. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 62.33

7. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 18 carries for 93 yards and four receptions for 22 yards. Analysis: One of the quietest 90-yard nights for Brooks but he ran hard against a very solid front seven that was dead set on stopping the run game. Another big element of Brooks' performance was his ability to be a safety valve for Jalen Hurts to go to when pressure picked up. Brooks would pick up some yardage and keep the chains moving in the right direction. Last Week: No. 2 PFF Grade: 66.9

6. Nik Bonitto

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one interception, one pass break-up, one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Talk about a guy that showed up for huge moments. Bonitto's interception is a play that people will talk about long after Bonitto is done with football. However, the talented linebacker also played a key role in applying some pressure and actually helped the Sooners set the edge much better in this one than they had in prior weeks. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.7

5. Jalen Hurts

Stats: 30-42 for 297 yards and four touchdowns (5, 3, 19, 2) and 27 carries for 114 yards. Analysis: Hurts is the hardest guy on a hard list to rank. Do you gauge his first half that was among the worst of any Sooner in recent memory or do you rank the guy who was the catalyst and leader of the biggest comeback in school history? As one person said after the game 'he may not be an elite passer but that guy is a winner like few I've ever seen'. Hurts may not know how he is going to get things done but the bottom line is they get done. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Grade: 72.8

4. Gabe Brkic

Stats: Two field goals (39, 31), seven kickoffs with three touchbacks. Analysis: One of the higher all-time rankings for a specialist but Brkic is well worth it. Honestly he has become one of the most reliable kickers in Oklahoma football since the arrival of Bob Stoops. Brkic isn't just doing well with placekicking but also helping the kickoff team execute at a very high level. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: N/A

3. Parnell Motley

Stats: Five solo tackles, one forced fumble. Analysis: If you can say there was one play that started to make it feel like a comeback was actually possible, it might have to be Motley's forced fumble. Creating that turnover, that didn't even end up in points seemed to give the defense the confidence it needed to get the upper hand in the second half. Motley also was very strong in coverage all night and made solid tackles in space. Last Week: No. 10 PFF Grade: 62.2

2. Lee Morris

Stats: Seven receptions for 86 yards. Analysis: There may be no greater storyline from this game than Hurts realizing just what a valuable weapon Morris can be. This felt a lot like a Geno Lewis game where Morris might not be making the flashy catches but with Baylor defensive backs attacking with ferocity making one tough catch after another, it was amazing to see Lewis hold onto one tight throw after another. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 76.1

1. Ronnie Perkins