Oklahoma's 34-16 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night seemed an almost pedestrian affair by what Sooner fans have become accustomed to. However, it's also the first time in nearly a month and a half when Oklahoma came up with a victory by more than four points. The Sooners did the little things to win decisively but we'll focus on the big things as we break down this week's Hot 11.

11. Ronnie Perkins

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss (one yard), one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Perkins wasn't quite as flashy as he had been over the last few weeks but the big defensive end was still very effective. The big pass rusher continues to be Oklahoma's most consistent defender. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 55.8

10. Jeremiah Hall

Stats: Two receptions for 30-yards. Analysis: Hall's stats are solid, particularly for the position he plays, but it was his blocking that put him on this list. He put a ton of impressive tape out including a big block on Kennedy Brooks' three-yard touchdown. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 75.5

9. Brendan Radley-Hiles

Stats: 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss (three yards), one forced fumble. Analysis: Early in the game there was immediate feedback that Radley-Hiles wasn't playing well, and I even wondered if he was going to be a good fit against an Oklahoma State offense that wanted to go heavy with their personnel. However, Radley-Hiles went on to have one of his more complete games of the year and continued a pattern of a nice stretch run for the Sooners. Last Week: No. 6 PFF Grade: 76.4

8. Jalen Hurts

Stats: 13-16 for 163 yards and a three-yard touchdown along with 16-carries for 61 yards including a 28-yard touchdown. Hurts also managed a four-yard touchdown catch. Analysis: Hurts wasn't the amazing runner of games past and also didn't put up the huge numbers in the passing game that we've seen at times this year. However, what he did do was exactly what his team needed for him to win. Hurts kept the chains moving, took care of the ball, and was just very solid with his decision-making. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 80.2

7. Adrian Ealy

Stats: N/A Analysis: Adrian Ealy seems to be truly coming on in the last few games and finding the stride he had early in the season before a few nagging injuries seemed to slow him down. Again, look at Brooks' three-yard touchdown and watch Ealy wash out the Oklahoma State defense. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 65.8

6. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A Analysis: Hayes made some huge blocks and was, again, arguably Oklahoma's best pass blocker. Watch his work in some of the Sooners blitz pickups and you'll see a guy that does the near perfect job of 'always looking for work'. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Grade: 56.2

5. Nik Bonitto

Stats: Five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss (one yard). Analysis: Bonitto was a bit overshadowed by his understudy, more on that in a moment, but that's not to say that the redshirt freshman didn't do his part. Even on plays when he didn't log big stats he did manage to set the edge and was a big part in the Sooners stifling Chuba Hubbard. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 79.6;

4. David Ugwoegbu

Stats: Five tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss (11 yards), one sack (five yards), one pass break-up. Analysis: Considering the game he put together it's hard to think he isn't much higher on this list than he is. Ugwoegbu made plays in the run game, the pass and frankly wasn't just making the steady plays but was making big plays in the game's biggest moments. What sticks out about Ugwoegbu so far is how quickly he reacts and reads for a player so young. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.0

3. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 22 carries for 160 yards and a three-yard touchdown. Analysis: Brooks was, as ever, so incredibly steady in this game. Just consistently popping off five, seven, and eight yard runs that kept Oklahoma in great down and distance scenarios. He may not have had some of the big plays that we saw last year but some of that was due to Oklahoma State being set up to prevent exactly those kind of plays. Last Week: No. 1 PFF Grade: 69.9

2. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A Analysis: Humphrey has, not surprisingly, been the lynchpin of this offense for quite some time and this year was the steadying force even when the offensive line went through injuries and rotating lineups. However against the Cowboys he was a huge part of Oklahoma's dominance in the run game as he did such a great job, again, finding work and helping work to the second level when necessary. Last Week: No. 4 PFF Grade: 74.9

1. Parnell Motley