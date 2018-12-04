Oklahoma exacted some revenge for their lone loss of the season with a 39-27 win over Texas at AT&T stadium in Arlington. Now that the game is over and the Monday Morning Idiot has had time to review the film, we take a look at the top 11 performers from the big win. In this week's Hot 11 the way is led by Oklahoma's apparent Heisman trophy front-runner but it wasn't just the offense that shined this week.

11. Tre Norwood

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, and one interception. Analysis: Norwood isn't a player that you'd have seen coming - in spite of a strong effort against West Virginia the week prior - but Oklahoma made a small change defensively putting him in something of a safety role matched up with Lil'Jordan Humphrey and he did an outstanding job. He tackled well in space and more than anything did a nice job of keeping Sam Ehlinger of looking to his favorite target. Last Week: No. 10.

10. Trey Sermon

Stats: 18 carries for 65-yards and a 6-yard touchdown run. Analysis: Sermon's numbers weren't as attractive as some other games this year but the guy ran hard and helped Oklahoma pick up some yardage when they needed to get going. A very steady aspect of the Sooners offense. Last Week: N/A

9. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Five tackles (three solo), and one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Gallimore is playing the best football of his career at the best time of the season. Gallimore was staunch against the run and gave Oklahoma the physicality they needed to change the storyline from the Sooners first meeting with Texas. Last Week: No. 7.

8. Grant Calcaterra

Stats: Three receptions for 38-yards and a two touchdowns (6, 18). Analysis: Calcaterra's impacts weren't frequent but when he arrived, they were huge. His touchdown was a catalyst that got Oklahoma going in the first half and his one-handed touchdown (pictured above) was the score that ended the Longhorns chances. Last Week: N/A

7. Tre Brown

Stats: Seven tackles (five solo), one sack, one pass break-up. Analysis: Speaking of plays that were catalysts of success, how about Tre Brown for one of the rare times this year that the defense bailed Oklahoma's offense out of a dangerous spot. Brown's sack was, without question, one of the biggest plays of the 2018 season. Last Week: No. 9

6. Curtis Bolton

Stats: 10 tackles (three solo). Analysis: Bolton's game may not have been as flashy as some of his peers, on either side of the ball, but his big tackles late in the second half seemed to give the Sooners some resolve and helped jumpstart the defensive unit. Bolton did a great job in run defense and was a key element of Oklahoma's 88-yards allowed on the ground. Last Week: No. 6.

5. Cody Ford

Stats: N/A. Analysis: It's impressive to see Ford this high and realize this wasn't one of his best efforts of the year but that's just a reflection of how good he has been. Ford's work in the run game, particularly with some of his downblocking (looking at you Mr. Hager) was unbelievably violent with his hands. Last Week: No. 5.

4. Caleb Kelly

Stats: Seven tackles (two solo). Analysis: Kelly's blurb should read a lot like Bolton's. It wasn't the flashiest performance but when you look at the difference in Oklahoma's work against the run in the first and second meetings it's hard to ignore Kelly's role. What also can't be overlooked? Just how good he was at dealing with the bubble screen game that Texas hurt Oklahoma with in the first meeting. He did an outstanding job being physical with the blocker and forcing the pass-catcher back inside. Last Week: No. 5.

3. Ceedee Lamb

Stats: Six receptions for 167-yards and a 28-yard touchdown pass. Analysis: Ceedee Lamb had the most negative play of the day for Oklahoma but he also made one big-time catch after another. Included in that list of big plays was a massive catch (pictured above) that he is one of the few receivers in the country who could have made work. His touchdown catch also gave Oklahoma the lead for the first time in the game, something they wouldn't relinquish. Last Week: N/A

2. Amani Bledsoe

Stats: Two solo tackles and one sack. Analysis: Look at that stat line and realize it's the old cliche of how the numbers can be misleading. Bledsoe was everywhere for Oklahoma in what seems increasingly likely to be his final Big 12 game. Bledsoe's sack was a big one but it was more of his work against the run game and that he was so impactful in all phases that made this the best performance of his career. Last Week: No. 11.

1. Kyler Murray