Oklahoma's 30-23 Big 12 title game overtime win against Baylor was yet another matchup for the ages between the two programs. But what was a massive departure from the games of the past was it was led by Oklahoma's defensive standouts. As such we rank the Hot 11 of the top performers of the weekend and the offensive presence is shockingly low.

11. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), one sack (10 yards), and one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Gallimore had felt like a guy that might have faded, just a little, over the past few weeks but he bounced back with some of his strongest work of the season of the year against the Bears. He is powerful but it's his ability as a pass rusher that has really shined through the year. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 70.8

10. Tre Brown

Stats: One solo tackle, three pass break-ups. Analysis: Brown had some spotty moments in the game but you can't ignore just how many key plays he made. Included in that was almost certainly the play of the game when he tracked down Chris Platt to save a Baylor touchdown. The tackle held up to its title when the Sooners got things together and forced a field goal. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 76.2

9. Gabe Brkic

Stats: 3-3 field goals (44, 24, 24), six kickoffs (four touchbacks). Analysis: There has been no bigger revelation on this team than the freshman kicker that is looking as though he may rewrite the Sooner record books. The tremendously talented kicker did great work both in placekicking as well as preventing Baylor from creating anything in the kick return game. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: N/A

8. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A Analysis: Hayes along with the man to his right (below) was a huge part of Oklahoma's success. Watch his block on James Lockhart on the final touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson and you'll see a great example of his work. Hayes, also, continues to be a dominant pass blocker with considerable consistency. Last Week: No. 6 PFF Grade: 60.7

7. Jalen Redmond

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), 2.5 tackles for loss (nine yards), 1.5 sacks (eight yards), one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Redmond has been one of the real surprises of the season and with his 1.5 sacks finished the 13 game stretch with 6.5 on the season. The game was one of his real bright spots of the year and if Redmond can keep up that level of play the Sooners could have yet another star in the front seven. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.9

6. Parnell Motley

Stats: N/A Analysis: Think about your current thoughts on Motley's performance and then combine that idea with one key fact; Motley didn't log a single stat. That's right the man who finally cured the disease that ailed the Sooners, Denzel Mims, didn't log a single stat. Motley had the key role in keeping the man who averaged 9 catches for 133-yards per game over the last three games against the Sooners to zero catches for zero yards. Last Week: No. 1 PFF Grade: 69.1

5. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A Analysis: Humphrey, like some of the others on this list, was a bit up and down but there's no question that Oklahoma's ground game found it's best success running behind he and Marquis Hayes. And though he had a considerable fight with Bravvion Roy Humphrey was, as usual, outstanding in general. Last Week: No. 2 PFF Grade: 35

4. Kenneth Murray

Stats: 10 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss (12 yards), one sack (seven yards), one pass break-up, one quarterback hurry. Analysis: It's almost impossible to believe that he is there and frankly No. 3 and 4 feel somewhat interchangeable to me. Regardless of where you've got Murray in your own Hot 11 the Sooners star linebacker was everywhere on Saturday. His pass break-up had a big hand in keeping Mims off the board as well and of course he was a huge piece of keeping Baylor in long down and distance scenarios. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 83.9

3. Nik Bonitto

Stats: Five tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss (12 yards), 1.5 sacks (12 yards), Analysis: Much as Mims had become a true danger man for the Sooners Bonitto is steadily becoming the same for Baylor. He had the game-clinching interception in the first meeting and was the catalyst in the sack that put Baylor in fourth and 20 during their overtime possession. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Grade: 77.3

2. Delarrin Turner-Yell

Stats: Eight tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss (six yards), one forced fumble, one pass break-up, one quarterback hurry. Analysis: During the live viewing of this game Turner-Yell felt like a guy that was on the fringe of the Hot 11. However, after a second viewing, Turner-Yell had the best game of his career at Oklahoma. He was physical in run defense played a strong role in the passing game and made a very real case to be No. 1 on this list. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 75.8

1. Ceedee Lamb