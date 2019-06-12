The month of June meant it was time to camp for Oklahoma. Whether it was on campus in Norman or at satellite camps, the OU coaches were everywhere teaching young kids and hoping to find some future Sooners in the last couple of weeks. SoonerScoop.com was right there with them every step of the way. Here’s a breakdown of the 11 prospects that caught our attention. (Alphabetical order)

The story: Brown was one of the real stories of the camp season. It wasn't a matter of him being talented being such a surprise but just how good he was caught most everyone off guard. Brown's speed was breathtaking but it was his ability to get in and out of his breaks as a receiver that will make him a recruit coveted by everyone in no time. Brown now holds a Sooner offer and figures to get the full court press from Oklahoma for the foreseeable future. - Staff

The story: Darby showed up to camp little known in Oklahoma circles but clearly as one of the focuses of the Houston satellite camp for Lincoln Riley and his staff. Darby is a unique receiver who is big in the lower body and uses his frame to shield off defensive backs at nearly every turn. - Josh McCuistion

The story: The inaugural OL/DL Academy wasn’t the Ethan Downs Invitational, but it was pretty close. It was obvious this was going to be the make-it-or-break-it day in terms of earning an OU offer for the in-state prospect. As the day wore on, more OU defensive coaches started watching every drill, every rep Downs was taking. An impressive outing led to the coveted OU offer. He has added Texas and Texas A&M offers since the event. – Bob Przybylo

The story: Entered as the younger brother of OU freshman point guard, De’Vion Harmon, and left carving out his own niche. It’ll remain to be seen how much interest the Sooners show in Deuce Harmon moving forward, but he did everything in his power to help his standing. His speed was on full display, and he was the cream of the defensive back crop on that day. Since the event, he has added offers from SMU and TCU. – Przybylo

The story: Jones may not have gotten the same attention as Darby but was a guy that showed plenty of natural talent. The more you watched the guy with the unique hair, the more you realized it wasn't just his style that caught your attention. Jones is a receiver with good ability to get off the line of scrimmage and once he gets behind a cornerback, it's tough for the defender to get back on top of the coverage. - McCuistion

The story: Nobody knew he was camping initially, but it didn’t take long to figure out who he was. Logan-Redding said it was a great experience and a chance to get to know defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux a lot more. He was the best defensive line prospect in Norman for the event. He had a solid offer list before OU’s camp. He’s added some offers since. The question looming will be whether the Sooners jump in even more? – Przybylo

The story: Oliver has quickly become an in-state name to watch for the 2021 class, and you have to feel he’s knocking on the offer door. Signed up as a defensive end, Oliver was asked to move to linebacker, which shows you the real interest that is there from the OU staff. Still a little raw and definitely going to need time to physically develop, but Oliver has a quick burst that is hard to duplicate and is not afraid to give a hit. He earned three offers later that same day (Tulsa, North Texas, Texas Tech). – Przybylo

The story: Simpson impressed during camp, as evidenced by becoming Oklahoma's first 2022 quarterback offer. However, with so much attention being focused on the next quarterback we didn't get to watch him as closely as we might have liked. Regardless he is a talent that we'll continue to watch as Oklahoma looks to return to the Southeast for it's 2022 quarterback while working on Vandagriff in 2021. - Staff

The story: Vandagriff was the most high profile recruit that the Sooners worked out at any camp this year. Watching Lincoln Riley take Vandagriff through the paces made it clear what a priority he is for the Sooners. And watching him deliver one strike after another, particularly to Brown, showed why he is seen as so special. - Staff

The story: This wasn't our first chance to see Wilson, who also visited Oklahoma earlier this year, during the spring period but his work at the Houston camp continued to show a guy who could develop as a front line target for the right program. Wilson isn't the biggest guy but is a high-level athlete who can put real zip on the ball. - McCuistion