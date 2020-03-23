With all that is happening in the world it's easy to lose track of the fact that the Sooners are staying in contact and working the recruiting world hard. With that in mind it's time for SoonerScoop.com to take a look at 11 players we think could be most seriously be considering a decision.

11. Monkell Goodwine

The Breakdown: Goodwine has had an impressive connection to Oklahoma through former teammate, and current incoming freshman, Aaryn Parks. On top of that Goodwine has built a good relationship with the Sooner staff led by Calvin Thibodeaux, and area recruiter Shane Beamer. Edge of Commitment: Goodwine doesn't seem ready to make a choice but it also isn't to be ruled out with some friends around him seeming close. (3/10) Sooners Chances: 25%

10. Jacob Sexton

The Breakdown: Sexton is an intriguing guy to follow as he has been to Norman repeatedly, even before he picked up his Sooner offer, but actually grew up a Texas fan. Edge of Commitment: Sexton is such a young guy that a decision may not be imminent but probably can't be ruled out. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

9. Raleek Brown

The Breakdown: Brown is an explosive back that seems a near ideal fit for Lincoln Riley's offense. Being a Fresno product made a lot of sense but with Brown now at Mater Dei the stakes and challenge rises considerably. Edge of Commitment: Brown has been open about the Sooners being on top but doesn't seem to be in a hurry to pull the trigger. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

8. Quinn Ewers

The Breakdown: Ewers has already made a trip to Norman this spring, when he picked up his offer, and the word is that the Sooners have made quite an impression on him. Edge of Commitment: Ewers may be a 2022 prospect but as a quarterback the timeline is always accelerated. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 45%

7. Talyn Shettron

The Breakdown: Shettron picked up an offer from the Sooners this spring and clearly has some affinity for the program. However, he also is a guy just starting to pick up the notoriety he deserves. Edge of Commitment: Shettron doesn't seem likely to make an early announcement but there is always the chance he shocks a few people. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

6. Gentry Williams

The Breakdown: Williams is an explosive athlete and may be the earliest non-linemen the Sooners have ever offered in-state. He's a potential five-star that could go into real stardom. Edge of Commitment: Williams has admitted that back in the Winter he was thinking of a decision though he has since cooled from that a bit. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 80%

5. J. Michael Sturidvant

The Breakdown: Sturdivant wasn't well known earlier this spring but the big receiver is starting to take off to be one of Texas' most promising pass-catchers. Edge of Commitment: Sturdivant is somewhat kept to himself but he feels like the kind of player who could come to an early decision. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 40%

4. Clayton Smith

The Breakdown: Smith has built a strong connection with the Sooners, including head man Lincoln Riley. Edge of Commitment: Smith is big on the Sooners and has been for quite some time. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

3. Kendal Daniels

The Breakdown: Daniels has blown up over the past few weeks with Clemson being a notable offer for him. However, there is a strong sentiment that him going that far from home is unlikely. Edge of Commitment: Daniels has talked with some about a decision this summer, we'll continue to watch if that shifts with all that is happening. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 70%

2. Latrell McCutchin

The Breakdown: McCutchin seemed a longshot for the Sooners as recently as two months ago but Oklahoma has done some amazing work here to not only get involved but help in his decommitment from Alabama. Edge of Commitment: McCutchin left Norman, Lincoln Riley tweeted eyes, and McCutchin himself decommitted from Alabama. Those connections are hard to ignore. (8/10) Sooners Chances: 75%

1. Caleb Williams