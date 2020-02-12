Oklahoma's class of 2021 currently has three commitment with a pair of Houston natives and one lifelong Sooner fan. So what's next for the class of 2021 and could 2022 get a massive shot in the arm. In our first return, in some time, of the Hot 11 edge of commitment, we look at the 11 players we think may be closest to a decision. For those new to this feature, we'll rank them from 11 to one on a balancing scale between the imminence of the decision and the possibility that choice will go well for the Sooners.

11. Gentry Williams

The Breakdown: Williams is a guy that grew up as an Oklahoma fan and is the son of a Sooner alum. It's not impossible for him to slip away elsewhere but the Sooners have a decided advantage as the race begins. Edge of Commitment: Prior to the Peach Bowl this felt like something about to happen but he has taken a slight step back though I still think the Sooners will be tough to beat. (3/10) Sooners Chances: 65%

10. Bryce Foster

The Breakdown: Oklahoma hosted Foster recently and he came away glowing about his trip to Norman. The Sooners have an uphill battle against Texas A&M but they are making things interesting. Edge of Commitment: He doesn't feel like a guy that is going to wait into next season as he has already seen his top five, quite a bit. This summer feels like a good timeline to watch. (3/10) Sooners Chances: 25%

9. Jantzen Dunn

The Breakdown: Dunn seemed excited about his Oklahoma offer and it feels like a visit could come this spring. Just keep an eye on a guy that is, perhaps, this year's Ryan Watts. Edge of Commitment: Dunn hasn't tipped his hand too much about a decision but he feels like a guy who could make a spring decision. (3/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

8. Reuben Fatheree

The Breakdown: Fatheree has made multiple trips to Oklahoma and though he sometimes gets lost in the shuffle of an absolutely loaded class of Texas offensive linemen, the Sooners have poured plenty of focus on him. Edge of Commitment: Fatheree is a coach's son who doesn't always love the spotlight, the kind of guy who often surprises people with how quickly and decisively he comes to a final answer. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 30%

7. Dreyden Norwood

The Breakdown: Norwood, the cousin of current Sooner Tre Norwood, has been to Oklahoma repeatedly over the past six months and though in-state Arkansas will make a race of it, there's plenty of reason to buy into Oklahoma's chances. Edge of Commitment: Norwood seems like a guy that ultimately chooses between two programs he already has a lot of familiarity with - Arkansas and Oklahoma. So perhaps he decides fairly soon. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 40%

6. Mario Williams

The Breakdown: Williams has long been open about his affinity for the Sooners and though there are, obviously, other real contenders for his signature Oklahoma seems to have put themselves in prime position. Edge of Commitment: Williams is a Florida guy so this is almost certainly too early to expect anything from him. However, he's a guy that seems high on the Sooners and it pushes him to the fore a bit. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

5. Clayton Smith

The Breakdown: Smith has been up to Norman a few times and was expected a few weeks ago but due to a family issue was unable to make it. But the bottom line is that the Sooners have made him a priority and now with Jamar Cain they may have someone who can close in on his signature. Edge of Commitment: Smith hasn't talked about an upcoming decision but he has been pretty active and might surprise some people. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 30%

4. Connor Tollison

The Breakdown: Tollison just picked up a Sooners offer but Oklahoma's had a lot of success in Missouri in recent years and who's going to bet against Bill Bedenbaugh? Edge of Commitment: Tollison is a bit of a shot in the dark on this list but almost immediately after getting his offer was nearing finalizing a trip to Norman. It's a bit of a guess but it's not without some reason. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 30%

3. J. Michael Sturdivant

The Breakdown: Oklahoma offered Sturdivant at their final event in January and the Sooners made a big impression on him. It seems others are taking more notice of him but Oklahoma's track record at receiver will be tough to top. Edge of Commitment: Sturdivant isn't one of the 'name' receivers, though that could change over time, and sometimes you get guys that want to find their spot before the music stops. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

2. Kendal Daniels

The Breakdown: Daniels has quietly been big on the Sooners for a while now and with his former Beggs teammate, Easton Davis, heading to Southwestern instead of Oklahoma State, seems like a bit of a good break for Oklahoma. Edge of Commitment: Daniels is talking about deciding before the start of his season. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 70%

1. Caleb Williams