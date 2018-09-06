Oklahoma's 63-14 win over Florida Atlantic is in the rearview mirror but it's time to take a look, and rank the best performances for the Sooners on Saturday in Norman. It was as complete of a performance as any in recent memory and as such both the offense, of which the starters only played about 25 minutes of football, and the defense are well represented. Take a look as we go top to bottom on some of Oklahoma's best efforts on Saturday.

11. Mark Jackson

SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Stats: Two tackles (1 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss. Analysis: This is a player that I frankly didn't give enough credit to in the immediate report card following the game. But as I watched more and more for the Monday Morning Idiot I found a guy that while not always starring in a plays he was usually well positioned and did a lot of different things for Oklahoma's defensive front including standing up and playing as a defensive end in some of Oklahoma's four down fronts. Last Week: N/A

10. Tyreece Lott

AP

Stats: Three solo tackles, one tackle for loss. Analysis: This is a story that is very similar to Jackson's, I'm not sure that I noticed enough of Lott at first glance but the more I watched the more I saw a guy making plays behind the line of scrimmage. When you watch him in the second half, although the game was already well in hand, you saw a guy that was beating blocks, making plays in both the run game and even creating some pass pressure. It gives a lot of credence to some of the talk behind the scenes that this is a guy that Oklahoma has a lot of belief in going forward. Last Week: N/A

9. Ronnie Perkins

SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Stats: Four solo tackles, one tackle for loss. Analysis: Wow. If you aren't currently excited about what Ronnie Perkins brings to the table it's entirely possible that you missed the Florida Atlantic game. From almost the moment he entered the game you could tell there was a difference in athleticism and just his ability to get behind an offensive line and create pressure off the edge. Oklahoma's defense, in some of its forms can make that difficult for a defensive end but repeatedly Perkins was in the backfield and even had a big part in Oklahoma finally slowing down Florida Atlantic first drive, which was its lone real success of the first half. Last Week: N/A

8. Curtis Bolton

SoonerScoop.com

Stats: Six tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, recovered blocked punt for touchdown. Analysis: Bolton was discussed at some length in the podcast and again it Bears repeating how impressive it is that this guy continued to work when it would have been so easy, and it is so common in today's college football, to have looked for greener grass somewhere else. But beyond all of that Bolton played a tremendous game there was one clip in the first half where he shot between a couple of blockers and track down a runner from behind. If he can continue to show not only the technical skills that he displayed on that play but the burst and athleticism to make those plays behind the line of scrimmage; Oklahoma can have a real playmaker at linebacker which is not been the case for quite some time. Last Week: N/A

7. Bobby Evans

AP

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Anyone that has read the Hot 11 for the last few years will not be surprised to see this guy on the list. Frankly there may be some surprised he has this far down. Evans was rarely challenged, and let's be honest, really only played about a half a football. So it's a little tough to go too crazy on his ranking but at the same time it doesn't look like left tackle is going to be any problem for one of, if not the, most athletic offensive tackle in college football. Last Week: N/A

6. Marquise Brown

USA Today Sports

Stats: Six catches for 133-yards and a 65-yard touchdown. Analysis: Hollywood was doing Hollywood things and then, he wasn't. Let's be honest the guy was stretching the field and really just blowing the top off the Florida Atlantic defense from beginning to end. Basically it's exactly what we all expected of him and it seems that he and Kyler Murray are already in good sync. But what no one expected was Brown to go up and, in a situation where at the time the ball was released he would have to be considered second best, came away with a big downfield leaping catch. Last Week: N/A

5. Kyler Murray

AP

Stats: 9-for-11 for 209 yards and two touchdowns (65, 65) and four carries for 23-yards. Analysis: This will feel too low to many and maybe it is but he didn't play a lot and he threw only a handful of passes in that action. But with that argument aside Murray had as good a debut as anyone could have hoped for. His run for the first down will go down as a trademark of the early season. The notable thing is that he looked sharp in the passing game with no real signs of rust. In that vein people will gush about his run it was this pinpoint throw to Lee Morris that really stood out. Last Week: N/A

4. Lee Morris

AP

Stats: One catch for 65-yards and one punt blocked. Analysis: It's not every day that a guy makes the list, particularly this high, built on two real plays. But when the plays are as massive as the two Morris put on the books, it's easier to comprehend. Morris on the punt block was a big one but his catch, in tight coverage, and ensuing run for a score (pictured above) is a play that, even in a lesser game, will be remembered for a long time. Last Week: N/A

3. Tre Brown

SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Stats: Six solo tackles, two tackles for loss. Analysis: There is no denying, part of me feels like this is too low for just how good Brown was. You talk about short passes, running vertically with receivers, or even just coming up and playing run - he was involved and was a difference maker. Brown's athleticism remains nearly off the charts and it seems more and more likely that Oklahoma will have to find ways to get him on the field and he'll find a way to get around the ball. Last Week: N/A

2. Rodney Anderson

USA Today Sports

Stats: Five carries for 100-yards and two touchdowns, (30, 65). Analysis: Far from Anderson's best game statistically but it's possible he'd have challenged Samaje Perine's NCAA record as Anderson was just running untouched through the line of scrimmage and looked ready to run for massive yardage every time he got into the secondary. Anderson's strength and speed were on full display on his long touchdown run. Last Week: N/A

1. Amani Bledsoe

USA Today Sports