OU notepad: Freshman RB Xavier Robinson the lone bright spot vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Oklahoma hadn't been able to consistently move the ball down the field all game against Missouri. Then, with 8:47 left in the fourth and the Sooners trailing 16-9, there was a clear directive for the offense. Give the ball to Xavier Robinson. The true freshman proceeded to break off chunk play after chunk play against the Tigers. He carried the ball seven times for 48 yards and caught a pass for nine yards, helping set the offense up inside the red zone. The Sooners capped off the drive with a 18-yard touchdown from Taylor Tatum to Jackson Arnold that tied the game.

"(He had) fresh legs and he showed what he could do last week (against Maine)," OU offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley said. "I was excited to see him in the game, he just brings a different level of physicality, running through things. He never really goes down on the first hit, he's so big and strong and works so hard. I'm excited to see where he continues to help us this year." The true freshman had played just 12 snaps all season coming into Saturday's game. But with Jovantae Barnes not traveling, and Gavin Sawchuk not available, the running back depth was depleted. Taylor Tatum got the start, finishing with 25 yards on eight carries. Sam Franklin recorded one carry for three yards. But it was Robinson who stood out, finishing with 56 yards on nine carries (5.6 yards per carry). The true freshman had played just 12 snaps all season but logged 26 against Missouri, per Pro Football Focus. Despite a heartbreaking 30-23 loss to Missouri, Robinson showed real flashes. It'll be worth monitoring if Robinson, who's now played in four games this season, will still be considered for a redshirt. Regardless, Robinson has shown enough to warrant playing time moving forward and to wonder if he could've been impactful earlier in the season.

INJURY UPDATE

Venables said Barnes tried to make himself available late in the week, but the injury just "wasn't responding." Right tackle Michael Tarquin suited up but didn't play. Venables said Tarquin wasn't close to playing. Venables said Deion Burks is "under evaluation" after taking a hard hit late in the game.

Sooners not considering Casey Thompson

Saturday was an abysmal showing for Jackson Arnold. In addition to completing 15 of 24 passes for just 74 yards, he coughed up two fumbles, including one with 30 seconds left that Missouri returned for the game-winning score. Venables said despite the troubles that both Arnold and Michael Hawkins have had with turnovers, the Sooners aren't considering veteran quarterback Casey Thompson. "I don’t know. We’re not there right now at this moment," Venables said.

Jalil Farooq considering a medical redshirt

The two veteran wideouts made their highly-anticipated returns against Missouri. However, they weren't utilized much in a game where the passing offense never got going. Farooq caught two passes for 11 yards on three targets, while Burks led the team with 44 yards on five receptions and six targets. Even if Farooq, a senior, plays in the final two games of the season, he would still qualify for a medical redshirt. Farooq said that is under consideration. "It was great being back out there with my brothers," Farooq said. "Especially dealing with the adversity I had to deal with, being hurt, getting hurt and being out a couple games. I'd do anything to play with my brothers, win, lose or draw. It felt good to be back out there."

Former OU receiver dooms the Sooners