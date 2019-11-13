It may not have felt like a win to many Sooners but following Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State it's time to take a final accounting of the top performances of the night. In this edition of the Hot 11 we look at the best of the best from a wildly enigmatic performance from the Sooners on the eve of their most crucial game of the season.

11. Marquise Overton

Stats: Two tackles (one solo) Analysis: Overton just keeps putting together strong performances and this one was part of a defensive line group that had plenty to be proud of even if they were part of a defense that didn't have much. Overton is a stout run defender, and always has been, but as a pass rusher he is becoming far more productive. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.7

10. Parnell Motley

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), two pass break-ups, and one two point conversion interception. Analysis: It's almost hard to put Motley on this list, but in the end it was impossible to keep him off of it. If Oklahoma can find a way through the final four games of their regular season, including the Big 12 title game, Motley's moment in the sun may be looked at as the point the season turned around. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: X

9. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A. Analysis: It wasn't his brightest spot of the season but Humphrey did help with Iowa State's impressive nose tackle Jamahl Johnson. Again it wasn't as pretty as he'd have liked it to be but in a game full of that, it was prettier than many others. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 66.0

8. Jeremiah Hall

Stats: Three reception for 21 yards. Analysis: Hall was his typical self with steady workmanlike effort in the running game. He also had a key role in the passing game keeping the chains moving on several occasions. Hall could become even more important as a blocker with the loss of Trey Sermon in the backfield. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 73.7

7. Jalen Hurts

Stats: 18-26 for 273 yards and three touchdowns (48,7,63) along with 22 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns (8,2) Analysis: Statistically it was a big day for Hurts but he had a near fatal turnover on Oklahoma's final drive and could have had more interceptions in the first quarter. The bottom line is that for all of the good Hurts did this was the first game where you truly wondered if the offense was being hampered by the Alabama transfer. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 48.0

6. Adrian Ealy

Stats: N/A. Analysis: It was a shame to see Ealy go down in this game as he really was putting together another strong effort. The big man from Louisiana has had a bit of an up and down season but he was having one of his better performances against one of the better fronts he'll see this year. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.6

5. Laron Stokes

Stats: Three tackles (one solo), .5 tackle for loss (one yard). Analysis: The half tackle for loss was a big part of this ranking but Stokes was very consistent from the beginning to the end. While much of the defense has a clear comfort in one area or another Stokes is a player who does well whether it's run or pass. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 68.5

4. Ceedee Lamb

Stats: Eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns (48, 63). Analysis: With that stat line it's hard to think of how Lamb wasn't the top option. However his drop and fumble in the second half were extremely costly for the Sooners. But that doesn't stop just what he did for much of the rest of the game, he was a dominant force for huge parts of this game. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.3

3. Neville Gallimore

Stats: One solo tackle, two quarterback hurries. Analysis: Gallimore had a bit of an off week against Kansas State but looked more like the version we all saw against Texas in this one. Gallimore was active in the run game but also, as you can see in his stats, did a nice job forcing Brock Purdy to be a bit uncomfortable. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.6

2. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 15 carries for 132 yards and a 48-yard touchdown along with a six-yard catch. Analysis: Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back. After a week of three carries against the Wildcats he had more than that coming out of his first drive of the day. Brooks is a rhythm runner who gets better and better the more touches he has. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.9

1. Ronnie Perkins