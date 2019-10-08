As the final second ticked off the clock in Lawrence, Kan. the focus for Sooners fans turned to their annual meeting inside the Cotton Bowl. However, before SoonerScoop.com can advance to the Red River Shootout, we've got to finish our look back at Oklahoma's 45-24 win over Kansas. And now that we've gone back over the tape it's time for the Hot 11.

11. Brayden Willis

Stats: Two receptions for 38-yards and one carry. Analysis: The two catches were nice but this rating is more about Willis is continuing to grow as a blocker and becoming an ever-more versatile weapon for the Sooners. Willis is a physical blocker and his receiving skills are becoming a potential safety blanket for Jalen Hurts. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 70.1

10. Pat Fields

Stats: Two solo tackles, one sack (seven yards), one pass break-up. Analysis: Fields may not have flashed as much as his counterpart at safety but how far have we come that there is a debate over how good Oklahoma's safeties were? Fields made some tackles in space and his sack late in the game was as big a play behind the line of scrimmage as any defensive back has made this year. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 74.9

9. Reeves Mundschau

Stats: Two punts for an average of 50-yards per kick, dropping both kicks inside the 20. Analysis: As ever, let's not try and break down why a kicker is so strong at what he's doing but just the same, the raw numbers are hard to ignore. Mundschau doesn't currently qualify for NCAA stats, he just hasn't punted often enough, but his current average of 46.6-yards per kick would be No. 13 in the country. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: N/A

8. Brian Asamoah

Stats: Three solo tackles, one tackle for loss (eight yards). Analysis: Asamoah is rapidly developing as a difference maker for the Sooners. It's his ability to work in space and how he closes when he is in the backfield that makes him a unique weapon at Alex Grinch's disposal. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 73.1

7. Kenneth Murray

Stats: Six tackles (five solo), one pass break-up. Analysis: Murray didn't flash as much as we've seen at times this year but the guy was consistently in the right place. Beyond that one only needs to look at Oklahoma's performance the first three quarters when he was available and when he wasn't. Murray is getting increasingly comfortable and is clearly reacting more than thinking. Last Week: No. 8 PFF Grade: 83.4

6. Trey Sermon

Stats: 11 carries for 71-yards including a two-yard touchdown run along with two catches for 24-yards including a 15-yard touchdown. Analysis: It was about as much work as Sermon has been asked to do this year and there was a feeling it wasn't going well in the first half but that had little to do with Sermon. When he was getting some reasonable blocking Sermon was doing a nice job choosing running lanes and finding space to work in. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 63.7

5. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Three solo tackles, one tackle for loss (five yards). Analysis: The pictured play alone was about enough to get him on the list but as ever it wasn't just one play for the big defensive tackle. He was consistently troublesome for the Jayhawks. But man, that play of tracking down one of the Big 12's most explosive weapons? That's nothing to sneeze at. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 64.9

4. Delarrin Turner-Yell

Stats: Seven solo tackles and one tackle for loss (five yards). Analysis: As mentioned in Patrick Fields' write-up, Turner-Yell was a must on this list. I'm not sure everyone noticed it but his tackling was sure and he prevented any big problems from emerging. He also had the big tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Last Week: No. 6 PFF Grade: 55.3

3. Ronnie Perkins

Stats: Three solo tackles, two tackles for loss (seven yards), one sack (six yards). Analysis: Perkins had the kind of game that can sneak by you if you aren't keeping a good running track. Perkins was dominant at times and really did as good a job as any of Oklahoma's defenders of simply being consistent and continually holding his edge and giving Kansas problems running to his side. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 76.8

2. Rhamondre Stevenson

Stats: Five carries for 109-yards including a 61-yard touchdown run. Analysis: It was honestly hard to put Stevenson at No. 2 but you have to think about the reality of the fact he was facing a tired Kansas defense. Still though when he gets the ball you have the feeling of a guy who could hit the home run at just about any moment. Stevenson may not deserve to be the starter but there's a very real argument that he is Oklahoma's most talented back. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 90.7

1. Jalen Hurts