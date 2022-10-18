Oklahoma's 52-42 win over then-No. 19 Kansas, not surprisingly, had plenty of big performances but like any week following a win it's time for us to rank the best of them. Which means it's time for the Hot 11. Who were the dominant Sooners that made the difference for Oklahoma on Saturday? We offer our thoughts and it will shock no one to see that there are plenty of offensive names but did a defender make the top three?

11. DaShaun White

Stats: Eight tackles (four solo), half a tackle for loss, one interception one pass break-up. Analysis: White's interception may be the play that people remember from this performance - or perhaps the one he nearly had for a pick six the play before? At any rate, White has really settled in over the past few weeks and seems to be very comfortable in the Cheetah role.

10. Wanya Morris

Stats: N/A Analysis: Morris has been coming along quite well since missing the first two weeks of the year. Against the Jayhawks he gave up a sack on a player he was also penalized for a hold but for the most part he and his tackle teammate completely eliminated the pass rush for Kansas.

9. Andrew Raym

Stats: N/A Analysis: This felt like one of the better games of the juniors career. He was moving bodies around inside and seemed to communicate very well with his offensive line as there looks to be a real cohesion starting to happen with the unit. Raym is getting better and better in the run game as time goes on and seems to be stepping into the needed leadership role.

8. Drake Stoops

Stats: Four catches for 43 yards and two carries for 23 yards. Analysis: When Stoops decided to walk-on at Oklahoma over picking a scholarship to Iowa this is the player that most thought he'd be - just an absolute chain mover. Need a tough catch on third down? Stoops is your guy and he proved it over and over in this one as he has clearly gotten a lot of respect and trust from his quarterback.

7. Woodi Washington

Stats: Three tackles (two solo). Analysis: Maybe that stat line may give you some pause about having Washington this high on the list - or maybe at all? However, it's impossible not to notice how limited the Jayhawks receivers were from just about any and all of the passing game. The group had just 10 catches for 159 yards on the day.

6. Marvin Mims

Stats: Nine receptions for 106 yards. Analysis: After a few weeks where it felt as though Mims wasn't quite given the prioritization that his talent says he deserves Oklahoma left no doubt against Kansas - he's the man. Mims may not have had some of his patented game-altering plays but he did show some diversity and had some nice downfield blocks for his backs - look at the called back Eric Gray touchdown where Mims cleared out the corner one play after a shoe string catch.

5. Anton Harrison

Stats: N/A Analysis: Harrison's level of play has finally gone to the level that his talent has always said was there. He's always been a skilled pass blocker thanks to his huge frame and impressive athletic ability. However he's become more physical this year and it's no coincidence how much success Oklahoma had running to the left on Saturday afternoon.

4. Keyshawn Lawrence

Stats: Six tackles (five solo), half a tackle for loss (one yard), two pass break-ups. Analysis: Lawrence was absolutely huge for Oklahoma on Saturday and this is the guy that many expected this season. It's an interesting debate of if Lawrence simply is getting healthy again or if he looks faster in a defense that he is beginning to understand. Regardless of the why Lawrence was impactful he helped the Sooners in both the run and pass game.

3. Dillon Gabriel

Stats: 29-42 for 402 yards and two touchdowns (24, 26) he also had 10 carries for 37 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Analysis: Gabriel would be the No. 1 spot without some of the turnover troubles - although only one of those was completely of his doing. Even with those issues considered Gabriel was absolutely dominant through the air and looked more in rhythm than any point in his Oklahoma career. The thing that will go understated was how good his timing was, it felt like Gabriel, more than ever had a good clock in his head for when to bail from the pocket and even just to throw it away.

2. Eric Gray

Stats: 20 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns (2, 28) along with two receptions for 13 yards. Analysis: Gray played his best game as a Sooner and there's really not much debate to be had about it. His playmaking in the running game and ability to make the first man miss over and over again was a huge piece of the Sooners rushing success. If Oklahoma can get more of that it's going to be a massive chip for the offense as well as a chance for Gray to cement his NFL status.

1. Brayden Willis