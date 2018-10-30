Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-30 23:03:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot 11: Kansas State

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop.com
@jlmccuistion
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oklahoma's 51-14 demolition of Kansas State was, without question their most complete three phase performance of the 2019 season. As such there were a load of options available with several worthy ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}