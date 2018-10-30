Hot 11: Kansas State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Oklahoma's 51-14 demolition of Kansas State was, without question their most complete three phase performance of the 2019 season. As such there were a load of options available with several worthy ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news