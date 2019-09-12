Oklahoma's 70-14 win was, not surprisingly, loaded with tons of big-time performances. From seniors to freshmen there were plenty of players making the kind of plays that impacted the game. As always SoonerScoop.com reviewed the tape and found the 11 players that shined the most for the Sooners in this week's Hot 11.



11. Jadon Haselwood

Stats: Three receptions for 78-yards and a 14-yard touchdown. Analysis: Haselwood is rapidly developing into an elite playmaker for the Sooners, the big receiver's run after the catch is an aspect that few had fully expected. When you blend that with Haselwood's size and ability to vary his game to multiple roles and we may be watching the beginning of Oklahoma's next historically productive receiver. Last Week: N/A

10. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A Analysis: Let's face it, we've run out of ways to describe the sophomore. Humphrey is one of the country's elite offensive lineman and against the Coyotes he continued to show why. Whether it was the run game or the passing game, Humphrey was absolutely wrecking shop. Last Week: No. 4

9. Jaden Davis

Stats: Three solo tackles, one interception. Analysis: It's worth noting that Davis makes this the third straight underclassmen already on the list. Davis shows a great feel for man coverage and a definite confidence to attack the ball when it is in the air. It's staggering that he almost had a second pick thanks largely to how he simply attacks the ball when it's in the air - we may be seeing the first Alex Grinch ideal style. Last Week: N/A

8. Jalen Hurts

Stats: 14-18 for 259-yards and three touchdowns (3, 8, 7) along with eight carries for 47-yards. Analysis: Hurt may not have quite followed up on his historic performance of a week before but that's not to say the didn't have plenty of success. Hurts continues to look good when he can drop and his first read is there - completions and first downs seem to follow. Last Week: No. 2

7. DaShaun White

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one sack (eight yards). Analysis: After something of a shaky first start it felt like White really found his stride against the Coyotes. Not only did he use his outstanding athleticism to close in space but his underrated physicality saw him deliver several big hits. Last Week: N/A

6. Rhamondre Stevenson

Stats: Six carries for 104-yards and a 75-yard touchdown. Analysis: Stevenson was regarded, by many, as the nation's best junior college running back and through two games he is starting to show everyone why. Stevenson has shown not just the expected power but his 75-yard touchdown run flashed some very real speed that had, perhaps, been doubted. Last Week: N/A

5. Parnell Motley

Stats: One tackle, three pass break-ups. Analysis: This is just the way I'd predicted things, right? Ok, no, not at all but let's not let that get in the way of Motley playing extremely well through two weeks. Who knows what has caused the growth from the previous few years but Motley looks at home in this scheme and even in the one completion he has allowed through 12 targets Motley was in good coverage. In short he has been Oklahoma's best player in the secondary. Last Week: N/A

4. Jalen Redmond

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), 1.5 tackles for loss (14-yards), one sack (12-yards), one quarterback hurry. Analysis: That's a stat line of a guy playing in just his fifth career game and 40-percent of those are playing in a new defense at a new position. Redmond is learning his way rapidly but really flashing the elite potential that some had expected. His ability as a pass rusher was expected but how quickly he is becoming a useful run defender at his new position is something of a surprise. Last Week: N/A

3. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one forced fumble, one tackle for loss (one yard). Analysis: What isn't a surprise to anyone is Gallimore flourishing as a defender. The big interior defensive lineman has shown the twitchiness that many have always believed he had with great pass rush moves. The rotational use of defensive tackle has seemed to be a big move forward for him. Last Week: No. 7

2. Brendan Radley-Hiles

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss (four yards), one fumble recovery, and one 30-yard interception return for touchdown. Analysis: Radley-Hiles finally put together his first major performance. It's easy to knock him for who the opponent was but he did make plays in multiple areas. Though the interception showed his great feel for the passing game but it was his tackle for loss in the run game that really stood out. Last Week: N/A

1. Ceedee Lamb