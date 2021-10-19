Hot 11: TCU

After an early season slate that saw Oklahoma's defense fill up the numbers on the Hot 11 the last few weeks have seen far more of the offense leading the way for the Sooners. This week's No. 1 won't come as a surprise to anyone who saw Oklahoma's 52-31 win over TCU but the rest of the list has some interesting twists and turns as several Oklahoma blockers earned some notoriety.

11. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Hayes was rocky to start the year and didn't look anywhere close to the guy most expected in his final season in Norman. However, he has been finding his way the last few weeks and was moving TCU defenders around. Last Week: No. 10 PFF Grade: 77.9

10. Reggie Grimes

Stats: Two tackles, .5 tackle for loss (two yards), and one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Grimes may not be an obvious choice to some but he was active and was one of the few defensive linemen who seemed to make a true impact on the game. Oklahoma needs him to continue making strides. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 61.9

9. Michael Turk

Stats: Three punts for an average of 59.7-yards per punt, one inside the 20. Analysis: It's hard to keep coming up with superlatives for Turk, he's just absolutely crushing the ball at the moment. He's a special punter and as good as any at Oklahoma in quite some time. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: XX.X

8. Anton Harrison

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Everyone had been waiting for Harrison to start finding his form and on Saturday night it seemed that may have begun. He looked decisive in the run game as he went to the second level. And his pass protection is certainly the hallmark of his game at the moment. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 75.5

7. Andrew Raym

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Raym played his best game as a Sooner, he looked so much better in the run game and really seems to be getting cleaner and cleaner with the timing of combo blocks and the like. Beyond that, it's hard to ignore how good pass protection was and realizing a big part of that is Raym. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 81.5

6. Brian Asamoah

Stats: Seven tackles (four solo). Analysis: There wasn't much defense in this one but a large part of the biggest plays usually had Asamoah somewhere near the ball. The junior linebacker had huge expectations coming into the year and really had done little to fulfill them to date. However, the last weeks has been some of his best football during his time in Norman. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Grade: 62.1

5. Marvin Mims

Stats: Two receptions for 56 yards. Analysis: Look at that stat line and tell me he belongs here. Now remember that Mims should have had a few more deep balls - both could have been scores if not for some ugly pass interference. He is starting to look like the guy who thinks he can get the ball on any route. Last Week: No. 3. PFF Grade: 70.1

4. Mike Woods

Stats: Three receptions for 75 yards. Analysis: Woods is another that nearly had a much bigger night. One time was, like Mims, a pass interference issue, but another was just a drop on a beautiful throw from his quarterback. That said, Woods is starting to flash some high-end potential. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 78.8

3. Jadon Haselwood

Stats: Six catches for 56 yards and three touchdowns (11, 16, 7). Analysis: It's shocking how quickly it seems that Haselwood has found a rhythm with his new quarterback but their timing and play seems to have synced up beautifully. If Haselwood can become the lethal weapon around the end zone that he is showing the ability to be, he can put up some huge numbers for the Sooners. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.8

2. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 20 carries for 145 yards and a two-yard touchdown. Analysis: Brooks may not have been able to repeat last week's work but he was still his patient and dangerous self. Brooks just kept the chains moving for Oklahoma and was especially huge salting away the final few minutes. Last Week: No. 1 PFF Grade: 75.3

1. Caleb Williams