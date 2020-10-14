Hot 11: Texas
The annual Oklahoma-Texas grudge match wasn't so much a shootout as a war of attrition and in that 53-45 bout the Sooners had plenty of ups and downs. And in this week's Hot 11 one of the most chal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news