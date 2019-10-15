Oklahoma's 34-27 win over arch rival Texas on Saturday was not just key for the season but potentially key for the program to rewrite its own story. For a program that has been defined by its offensive play to hold a high-flying Texas offense to just three first half points, it should come as no surprise that many defenders made this week's Hot 11. But were their performances enough to overcome the work of Ceedee Lamb, the Hot 11 has your answers.

11. Marquise Overton

Stats: One solo tackle, one sack for loss (eight yards). Analysis: Overton's one sack may have been what hit the stat line but the big senior from Jenks was a frequent disruptor in the Texas backfield. It's amazing how much a return to health and trimming down a bit has changed his game considerably. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.0

10. Pat Fields

Stats: Seven tackles (four solo), one sack (seven yards). Analysis: Oklahoma's safeties were much maligned in the first month of the season but the past few weeks have seen the Sooners back line of defense becoming an area of...strength? Fields was everywhere on Saturday making plays in the passing game, and preventing a few other big ones, while also having a key sack that helped stop the Longhorns. Last Week: No. 10 PFF Grade: 61.4

9. Parnell Motley

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), .5 tackle for loss (one yard), one pass break-up. Analysis: Though Oklahoma's pass defense was incredibly strong on Saturday if there was a marquee moment within all of that work, it would almost have to be that of the senior cornerback breaking up the deep attempt to John Burt in the end zone. It was a play that was a good signal of how much things have changed in Oklahoma's defensive backfield. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 73.4

8. Tyrese Robinson

Stats: N/A Analysis: Robinson had been a steady fit at right tackle especially for a position he was so unfamiliar with. However, with him sliding back inside to right guard there was no doubt he found his stride and played at a much higher grade. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 62.7

7. Ronnie Perkins

Stats: Five tackles (three solo), one sack (one yard). Analysis: Perkins wasn't the guy that caught everyone's eye but he was a huge part of Oklahoma's stingy run defense that, with the exception of two runs, bottled Texas up. Even with those runs the Sooners front four dominated the game from beginning to end and Perkins and his ability to turn things back inside was a key piece of the equation. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 60.7

6. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 10 carries for 107-yards. Analysis: Let's be honest Brooks has had bigger days but he really shined for the Sooners in this one with a couple of big runs, including on the game's opening play, that seemed to put Texas on their heels somewhat. Brooks and his quick acceleration were a dangerous weapon that kept Texas hesitating on read plays throughout the day. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.5

5. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A Analysis: At this point there just isn't a ton left to be said about Humphrey. Other than Oklahoma is going to have to really, really hope he isn't itching for the NFL lights. Many had anticipated Keondre Coburn really giving Humphrey more work than anyone else had this season. But just like all comers before him, Coburn was silenced and did very little against a player currently circling in on a finalist spot for the Rimington award. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.8

4. Delarrin Turner-Yell

Stats: 10 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss (two yards). Analysis: As with Fields above, it's just amazing the transformation that we've seen over the past few weeks. Turner-Yell went from being, basically, a liability to being one of Oklahoma's best defenders over the past few weeks. Whether it was breaking up passes over the top (pictured), or coming up and making plays in the backfield on Texas' first offensive snap it was a complete day for the explosive Turner-Yell. Last Week: No. 4 PFF Grade: 61.7

3. Kenneth Murray

Stats: Five solo tackles, two tackles for loss (12 yards), one sack (10 yards). Analysis: It's hard to imagine Oklahoma played in a world where a performance this good couldn't even crack the top two. But that's just how elite some of the work was on Saturday. But make no mistake Murray's work would have been good for No. 1 in a lot of weeks thanks to his ability to make plays sideline to sideline as well as being a big play force repeatedly for the Sooners. And no one can ignore him setting the tone on the Texas' second offensive play. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Grade: 64.3

2. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Four tackles (three solo), two sacks (13-yards) Analysis: Again, it's unthinkable that such a performance wouldn't take home the top spot. However, for all of the accolades heaped on Murray it was Gallimore that really opened things up for his fellow central defender. With the heart of Oklahoma's defense, Fields, Turner-Yell, Murray, and Gallimore all making the list for two straight weeks it bodes well for this defense continuing to grow. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Grade: 78.2

1. Ceedee Lamb