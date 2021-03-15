ARLINGTON, Texas - With the first major camp in the region in quite some time there was always bound to be a huge turnout for Under Armour's Dallas camp. And the host of media in attendance was not disappointed as one loaded position group after another came through. And while there were some hiccups, we got a look at some of the top Oklahoma targets in the next three classes. Take a look as we break down some of the best performances from some of the best from the Red River states.



11. David Stone

Breakdown: The youngest player on this list but there's no denying that Del City, Okla. 2024 star David Stone has a chance to be a special one. He's long and lean but the frame is there to become a pass rusher who uses quickness and length to become a quality pass rusher from the inside.

10. Jayvon Thomas

Breakdown: Jayvon Thomas had more size than we had been expecting as he is a guy who is powerfully built in his lower body. He also changes direction naturally and drives well off his back foot.

9. David Hicks

Breakdown: There had been some questions about David Hicks' size but he put any of those questions to bed coming in at 6-foot-4 and 251-pounds on the day. Hicks shows plenty of power in his game and as he continues to refine his pass-rushing skills he could become one of Texas' best defensive lineman over the next few years.

8. Luke Hasz

Breakdown: Luke Hasz has spent most of the past month collecting offers on a near daily basis and watching his natural feel for receiving it's not hard to understand why. He's still going by instinct as a route runner and as he cleans up some of his footwork and refines his game a bit more the talent and athleticism are there to make him a very real contender for the state's top spot in 2023.

7. Avion Carter

Breakdown: While we knew we loved what Avion Carter had put on tape it was a fun opportunity to see how his speed and quickness translated against some high-end competition. And it's safe to say that after his first pass rush was simpl Carter exploding to the outside of a blocker that it holds up quite well. He's got a frame that is still filling out so his future position could be debated but it's largely because he could fill a number of roles.

6. Javien Toviano

Breakdown: One of the most physically impressive prospects we saw all day was recent 2023 cornerback offer Javien Toviano. And unlike a lot of young defensive backs Toviano doesn't try to play a game that he isn't suited to. He'll turn and run when needed but he does a good job using that big frame to make receivers uncomfortable and off their route.

5. Neto Umeozulu

Breakdown: It was another first look and this time at early Sooners offensive line offer Neto Umeozulu. Umeozulu has a great frame and, not surprisingly for an Allen product, showed off flashes of real technical proficiency. He can be a very good one and took home one of the OL MVP awards.

4. Terrance Brooks

Breakdown: Another camp down, another big-time performance from Terrance Brooks. He spent most of his day going against some of the camp's best receivers, including the player one spot ahead of him on this list. Brooks uses his blend of length and easy change of direction to harrass one receiver after another.

3. Johntay Cook

Breakdown: One of Oklahoma's most recent offers, Johntay Cook is an explosive player that reminds us somewhat of former Sooner All-American Mark Clayton. That comparison is drawn largely on his comfort running a number of routes and as a guy who seems at home both in the slot as lined up out wide.

2. Devon Campbell

Breakdown: Almost without question the best matchup of the day came when Devon Campbell and Bear Alexander went head to head early in the day. It was an outstanding matchup but you'd have to give the edge to Campbell in the short bout. Campbell's blend of power and agility are rare traits and make for one of the most promising linemen in the 2022 class.

1. Talyn Shettron

Breakdown: With a big reputation comes big expectations and thought he didn't get as many reps as he might have hoped for Talyn Shettron did more than his share to live up to his lofty ranking. Shettron, in spite of spending the past few months on the basketball court, has continued to fill out his frame and is becoming better and better about using that frame to dominate corners. But it's his ability as a route runner where he really excels past his peers.