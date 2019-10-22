Oklahoma's 52-14 win over West Virginia may not have had the pomp and circumstance of some other games but it was the kind of win that the Sooners have struggled with in recent years. The Sooners didn't come out breathing fire but simply and methodically put the Mountaineers down without much trouble. Whether it was a defense that, aside from two drives dominated the game or an offense that watched Jalen Hurts do a bit of everything there were loads of individual performances for the Hot 11 to acknowledge.

11. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A Analysis: This wasn't Humphrey's finest performance and, like much of his team, fell a bit short of what he was against Texas. However, Humphrey manhandled a fairly talented West Virginia front and kept Hurts with little to do but focus on his work down the field. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Grade: 73.1

10. Ceedee Lamb

Stats: Three receptions for 71-yards. Analysis: Again, it wasn't 'Texas 2019 Ceedee Lamb' but it was still a pretty impressive performance. After one of the benchmark performances of the last 20 years of Oklahoma football it was going to be hard for Lamb to keep pace. He looked like he was off to a big start but after he slipped on what might have been another big touchdown, he seemed to cool off a bit and just went with the flow. Last Week: No. 1 PFF Grade: 86.5

9. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 10 carries for 70-yards including a 9-yard touchdown run along with two catches for 28-yards. Analysis: Brooks has, over the past two weeks, just about put to bed any doubt over who Oklahoma's No. 1 back is. And him being given some time to round into form this season has him looking incredibly fresh and more explosive than ever. Brooks continues to amaze with his ability to adapt quickly in any situation. Last Week: No. 6 PFF Grade: 69.8

8. Delarrin Turner-Yell

Stats: Seven tackles (five solo). Analysis: Turner-Yell has become one of the more consistent members of this defense over the last month. And while many players on the roster excel in one role or another the sophomore safety has shown an ability in both pass defense as well as coming up and playing run. Last Week: No. 4 PFF Grade: 64.7

7. Charleston Rambo

Stats: Four receptions for 71-yards including a 6-yard touchdown. Analysis: The talented receiver was kind of sneakily good after a few weeks of being a bit more hit and miss in the offense. Rambo's catch down the sideline was as good as a play by any receiver all day, the body control was something to see. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 86.5

6. Ronnie Perkins

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss (one yard). Analysis: As I mentioned in the Monday Morning Idiot this week, there is a very real argument that Ronnie Perkins is becoming Oklahoma's best pure run defender. Perkins first became well known as a pass rusher but is starting to cement himself as a player who can make plays closer to the line of scrimmage and he fights off one block after another on his way. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Grade: 66.0

5. David Ugwoegbu

Stats: Three tackles (two solo). Analysis: This one will surprise some people, particularly with the stat line but one has to remember that a few of his bigger plays, and their chance to show up on the stat line, were hurt by penalties. The bottom line is that Ugwoegbu flashed some elite stuff and will need to keep doing so now that he is Oklahoma's No. 2 at the RUSH position. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 65.8

4. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A Analysis: It's not everyday that an offensive lineman so clearly facilitates a touchdown pass but on Jalen Hurts' throw to Lee Morris it was Hayes that bought Hurts the extra second he needed to find his skilled tight end. Beyond that Hayes was his typical powerful self in the run game and shows signs of becoming an elite guy in the future. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 58.1

3. Brendan Radley-Hiles

Stats: Six tackles (four solo), 1 tackle for loss (five yards). Analysis: For so long it was hard to figure out how Bookie was going to fit into the defensive plans. But now it seems that Radley-Hiles is finding his feet and is becoming a player who is Oklahoma's do-it-all answer for the short flats and how offenses try and attack Alex Grinch's defense. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 63.3

2. Kenneth Murray

Stats: Nine tackles (six solo), 1.5 tackles for loss (seven yards), two quarterback hurries. Analysis: Murray is starting to push himself into just not the All-American conversation but the talk of him winning a Butkus no longer feels like some obscure possibility. Murray is making plays all over the field and is attacking offenses from so many different angles. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 72.1

1. Jalen Hurts