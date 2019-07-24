Whether it is in 2020 or 2021 it is looking like Oklahoma could have a busy summer ahead of it with numerous prospects serious about the Sooners at the moment. In the return of our Hot Board feature we take a look at gauging the commitments who could be the closest to jumping on board as well as what Oklahoma's chances are with some of the prospects closest to a decision.

11. Kendal Daniels

The Breakdown: Daniels was a guy that hadn't played much football until last season when Beggs got him to come out and found an ultra-athletic two-way standout. Daniels is a player who probably projects as a linebacker but there is also the idea he coul dbe a flex tight end or even a massive safety. Edge of Commitment: Daniels doesn't feel imminent but crazy things sometimes happen with in-state guys. (3/10) Sooners Chances: 55%

10. Kobie McKinzie

The Breakdown: The big linebacker has already made a weekend-long trip to Norman just last month and is now set to return. McKinzie is going to be in College Station on Friday and then make the trip up to Norman on Saturday - there can't be a lot of doubt about how he feels about the Sooners. Edge of Commitment: McKinzie is committed to Tech and seems unlikely to quickly flip but Oklahoma has clearly made a big impression. (3/10) Sooners Chances: 40%

9. Marvin Mims

The Breakdown: Mims is a guy that as more time goes on falls farther away from the realistic possibilities. He was once a player that felt imminent with his decision but now may not be the final piece at receiver in the class. Edge of Commitment: Mims feels like a guy that could go at any time but he doesn't talk much so it's all a bit of guesswork. (4/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

8. Gentry Williams

The Breakdown: Williams is an explosive athlete with massive talent to play a number of roles. He could be a game-changing receiver that works both inside and outside or a cornerback with all of the tools. He started as a freshman for mighty Booker T. and looks ready to become, arguably, the state's next superstar. Edge of Commitment: Williams is a big Oklahoma fan but is so young, there doesn't seem to be a huge rush but maybe he can be swayed? (4/10) Sooners Chances: 65%

7. Armani Winfield

The Breakdown: Winfield is a receiver that is just starting to emerge in North Dallas but his length and explosive ability makes for one of the more promising young receivers in Texas. Edge of Commitment: Winfield is young but there is a lot of talk he is quite enamored with Oklahoma. (5/10) Sooners Chances: 60%

6. Latrell Neville

The Breakdown: Neville has been an interesting prospect to follow as at various times he has seemed ready to announce for not only Oklahoma but LSU, and, as of late, Texas. Neville is set to announce his decision in less than two months and it will be big to see if the Sooners get a visit after he canceled his BBQ plans. Edge of Commitment: Neville has set his announcement for Sept. 15 and there is a feeling Oklahoma, Texas, and LSU are in a real race. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 50%

5. A.J. Green

The Breakdown: The ultra-athletic Union cornerback has been open that the Sooners are a school he grew up following and admiring. He should be in Norman this weekend and it's not out of the realm of possibility for Oklahoma to get their first defensive commitment for 2021. Edge of Commitment: Green hasn't come out and said he is going to announce immediately but he has been very open that Oklahoma is something of a dream for him. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 80%

4. Tre Ford

The Breakdown: Ford comes from the same program as Sooner sophomore Ronnie Perkins and has seemed quite high on Oklahoma for quite some time. For the Sooners he'd fit into their EDGE rusher role and Oklahoma is working toward finding out just who their guy should be at the position. Edge of Commitment: Ford seems very high on the Sooners with some thinking he could pull a surprise choice but his coach has always preached patience in such things. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 55%

3. Ethan Downs

The Breakdown: As an Oklahoma fan, Downs has been to Norman multiple times and knows everything quite well. This weekend though should come off considerably different and there is a decent chance, in our opinion, that he leaves as an Oklahoma pledge. Edge of Commitment: Downs has wanted his Oklahoma offer for quite some time and now returns to Norman with it in hand, could something happen? (7/10) Sooners Chances: 85%

2. Jonah Monheim

The Breakdown: Monheim isn't one to talk much and most are guessing a bit with where he stands but the Sooners have plenty of reason to feel good about things. Ever since his official visit it has felt like Oklahoma is on top of things. Edge of Commitment: It, still, feels like something is coming soon with Monheim. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 75%

1. Noah Arinze