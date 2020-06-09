News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 14:47:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Houston Kicks Things Off

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@Josh_Scoop

KATY, Texas - After several months of well, nothing, in the football world it was an exciting change of pace to watch some of Houston's best linemen square off. SoonerScoop.com headed that way to c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}