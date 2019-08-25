News More News
Houston Visit List in Orbit

Oklahoma is less than week away from kicking off the start of their season and with a home game against Houston on the docket it's no surprise to see a stellar visitor list coming together. Though it's early in the week and more names will be added Oklahoma already has a number of elite prospects pegged for Norman.

*What five-star is ready to visit Oklahoma?

*Prospects from eight different states are already confirmed.

*What former SEC East commitment is taking an official visit?

*Find all this and more in this week's visitor list.

Houston Visitor List - Sunday Updates

