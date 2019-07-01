How Brock Became a Sooner
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
ATLANTA -- Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons joins SCOOPHD to break down the commitment of 2021 No.1 overall Brock Vandagriff.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news