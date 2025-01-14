How do the Sooners get Jeremiah Fears going again?

NORMAN — A lot of things haven't gone the Sooners' way as they've stumbled to open conference play.

At the center of those issues has been the struggles of Jeremiah Fears.

The star freshman guard was the engine behind the Sooners' fantastic march through non-conference play. Fears led the Sooners in both scoring (18.1 points per game) and assists (4.5 per game) while shooting 50% from the field. He quickly became the centerpiece of OU's offense, leading the team in usage rate as they went 13-0 through the non-conference slate.

But it's simply been a different story since SEC play began. In three games, he's averaging 10.3 points per game and 3.6 assists per game while shooting just 29% from the field, 17% from the 3-point line and 69% from the free throw line. As opposing defenses have keyed in on limiting Fears, the freshman's offensive play has fallen off.

It's a big reason why the Sooners are 0-3 in conference play heading into Wednesday night's pivotal showdown with Texas (9 p.m. SEC Network). But the message from Porter Moser and the staff has been to double down on his identity as a player.

“(The message is) just be who he is," Moser said Tuesday. "Put pressure going downhill. Being physical offensively. You’ve heard me say this before: He’s a very physical offensive player. He can punish, he can hit you. Just play to have that aggression, but also make the right play. To understand that if you get three guys and you draw it and you hit for an open 3, that’s the right play. Glorify it.

"He’s doing the things you need to do to do it. He’s keeping a good attitude. He’s playing hard in practice. He's watching extra film... Be aggressive, and it’s hard for young people to play through mistakes because they start to mount, the pressure starts to mount, on every one. And we gotta help him with that."

It hasn't just been Fears' production that has taken a hit. There's been a few tough moments, too, and the biggest one came late in last Wednesday's 80-78 loss to Texas A&M. With 29 seconds to go, and the Sooners leading by one, Fears missed the front end of a one-and-one at the free throw line. On the next possession, Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps hit the game-winning 3-pointer.

The Sooners' road trip to Georgia on Saturday offered a prime bounce-back opportunity for Fears. Instead, he shot just 1-of-11 from the field and finished with two points, five assists and four turnovers as the Sooners fell to the Bulldogs 70-61.

It's been tough sledding for the should-be high school senior, who hasn't gotten any breaks against the elite defenses in the SEC. The Sooners have continued to lean heavily on Fears, who has a usage rate (32.2) that ranks 22nd nationally and first in the SEC.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams wasn't shy after the game about the Aggies game plan last week.

"This is only my sixth year in the conference… and there's been some really talented players, but he has the highest usage rate in the SEC, and there's been a lot of one-and-done guys that we've competed against, none of which, from a perimeter standpoint, have ever had the usage rate he has," Williams said. "And so, just transparently... I don't think you can let (Fears) make every decision, because if you do, they're going to go 13-1. That's my opinion."

Despite the struggles, Moser is remaining patient with his standout guard. He's been far from the only issue as the Sooners have stumbled, and he's still just 16 games into his collegiate career. It's also early in the conference slate, and the whole team has an excellent opportunity to bounce back with an upcoming three-game stretch against Texas, South Carolina and Arkansas, which are all 0-3 in the SEC.

And the reality remains that Fears remains the Sooners' best chance at recapturing that elusive NCAA Tournament berth. As expected, Moser has seen Fears respond well over the last couple of days.

“I thought he had a great practice yesterday," Moser said. "The kid wants to be good. For him, he wants to play well. He wants to do well for the team. He’s about winning. He’s about all those things. My role is to keep showing him the value he brings, showing him, teaching him situations, watching film with him. All those things I’ve done, and we’re going to continue to do. He gives us a high ceiling. He gives us a higher ceiling when he plays well, and you need that high ceiling in the SEC, and he gives you that.

"We’re going to help him get there. It’s not like we’re sitting back and waiting for him. This is collaborative. He is a special teammate, special player. It’s collaborative, and we’ll help him get there, but we have a higher ceiling when he’s playing well.”

