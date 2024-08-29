How family and relationships led Damonic Williams to Norman
NORMAN — Cicily Freia vividly remembers her first trip to the campus at the University of Oklahoma
She was with her son, Damonic Williams, who was visiting the Sooners during the spring. The standout defensive tackle from TCU was in the midst of a tough decision — Williams had just entered the NCAA transfer portal, and that attracted the attention of several major college football programs across the country.
The Sooners, naturally, were one of the schools in the hunt Williams’ services. They were losing four of their top five snap-getters from the interior a year ago, and Williams’ size, talent and experience would shore up a lot of holes on the defensive line.
But simply pitching Williams on his schematic fit wouldn’t be enough. If there’s anything that guides him, it’s relationships. It’s a big reason why Williams initially went to TCU to begin his collegiate career.
There was a moment on that trip to Norman where Freia realized Damonic could build those types of relationships at Oklahoma.
“(Assistant Director of Player Personel JP Losman) was the person that drives us around, and I know only Venables had a certain amount of time to hang out with us,” Freia told OUInsider. “He hopped in the back seat of the Escalade and literally rode around with us. Like, how many head coaches do you know would crawl all the way to the very very back, like seven seats, and give us a tour? He was just so involved in the visit.”
"He knew it was a tough decision. Dam (isn’t) clingy, but he likes relationships. He had a good relationship with his coach at TCU, so they knew that was going to be a hard decision anywhere he went. They just made him feel so welcome, and I saw that.”
That visit meant a lot to both Freia and Williams, and those relationships extended past that car ride with Venables. Williams formed particularly strong relationships with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and general manager Curtis Lofton. Freia, a two-time cancer survivor, formed a connection with Venables' wife, Julie, who's also recovering from a recent cancer diagnosis.
As the official visit wrapped up, Freia was convinced that Oklahoma was the right place for Williams.
"JP used the term 'God wink.' I had never heard that before," Freia said. "I was like, 'That is exactly what this feels like.' It's like God winking at us and telling us, 'This is exactly where you're supposed to be, guys."
Williams had his own reasons for appreciating Oklahoma. He was really excited at the prospect of being coached by Venables, as well as making the big-time jump from the Big 12 to the SEC.
But his mother's approval turned out to be just as crucial. He refers to Freia as his "rock" and she's been a huge presence in his life particularly in tough decisions.
"It was my first visit here, my mom was like, '... Either you’re going and I’m going with you or I’m going by myself,'" Williams joked. "That was kind of already the deciding factor."
Williams took a few more visits, but his mind was already set on Oklahoma. He first told Bates about his decision, then told Venables.
His new head coach had a creative way to show his excitement. He donned an OU jersey with the number 52 — Williams' jersey number — and sent him the picture.
Freia would've supported any decision that Williams made, but she was relieved Oklahoma was the choice. The campus had become a home away from home for the California natives.
"I fell in love with the place," Freia said. "It wasn't the place — I was adopted, so I grew up with the mindset kind of like you don't have to be blood to be family, and this just from day one felt like that."
In Oklahoma, Williams found a place to start a new chapter. In Williams, the Sooners found a potentially game-changing defensive tackle, the likes the Sooners haven't had since Venables was hired in 2022.
The former four-star prospect made an immediate impact at TCU, earning the starting job before the season opener his freshman year. He started 26 games in his two seasons with the Horned Frogs, totaling 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 312 pounds, he gives the Sooners a physical presence on the interior that's desperately needed, particularly with the program now in the SEC. Schematically, he gives the Sooners versatility. Of his 1,088 snaps — second most of any OU interior lineman and only 18 fewer than fifth-year senior Da'Jon Terry — he's lined up as the nose tackle 78% of the time, giving the Sooners a real weapon in formations that include three-man fronts. So it was no surprise on Sunday that Williams was listed atop the depth chart at nose tackle.
But Venables has always emphasized adding players that fit the Sooners' culture. It didn't take long to realize they found that in Williams.
"He likes to work," Venables said earlier this month. "He likes to compete... Dam’s done a really nice (job). He’s fit in well. I think the No. 1 reason he’s fit in well is that he’s had humility and respect for the work and respect for the guys around him. Then, he’s come in great shape. He worked really hard all summer.
"So, he’s not on a ventilator trying to learn to do what we want him to do, both scheme-wise and fundamentally. From that standpoint, he’s really given himself a chance to make improvement daily, and you’ve seen that.”
Of course, Williams has been focused on developing relationships while competing on the gridiron. He's grown particularly close with Da'Jon Terry, his teammate on the interior. OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt challenged Williams to be an immediate leader for his younger teammates.
He's been a key influence on true freshman DT Jayden Jackson, who will be next to Williams when the Sooners take the field for their first series against Temple.
“Damonic, he just arrived and he’s like a brother to me," Jackson said. "We eat together, we sleep together, we bleed together basically every day. But we bleed together... That's my brother. He’s holding me under his wing. We go out, watch movies, eat together. That’s really my older brother.”
The family environment that Williams felt during his visit has continued since fall camp began. He referred to Venables as the most "hands-on" coach he's ever seen. He's lauded his teammates on defense for helping him feel comfortable quickly.
He's especially bonded with Bates.
"Me and him, we’re very close now," Williams said. "He’s a very funny dude outside of football. And when we’re in film and everything, he gets serious and that’s when I actually have to lock in and just make sure I listen and I’m the most coachable I can be."
It was a whirlwind of a few days Williams after he entered the transfer portal and there were a lot of paths he could've chosen, but it was the family atmosphere in Norman that won him over. On Friday, he'll get to take the field with his new teammates in his new home.
That's all that matters to his mom.
"Just seeing his hard work paying off," Freia said about what's most exciting. "I worried about him transitioning (from TCU). He had a couple close friends at TCU. He's got a good friend group (at OU). So I'm just excited to see him just grow and become the man (he can be). A lot of people want things for their kids and it doesn't happen, but Dam is making what we've dreamed about, and what he worked so hard for, happen. All those camps and those miles on the car, it's all paying off."
