NORMAN — Cicily Freia vividly remembers her first trip to the campus at the University of Oklahoma

She was with her son, Damonic Williams, who was visiting the Sooners during the spring. The standout defensive tackle from TCU was in the midst of a tough decision — Williams had just entered the NCAA transfer portal, and that attracted the attention of several major college football programs across the country.

The Sooners, naturally, were one of the schools in the hunt Williams’ services. They were losing four of their top five snap-getters from the interior a year ago, and Williams’ size, talent and experience would shore up a lot of holes on the defensive line.

But simply pitching Williams on his schematic fit wouldn’t be enough. If there’s anything that guides him, it’s relationships. It’s a big reason why Williams initially went to TCU to begin his collegiate career.

There was a moment on that trip to Norman where Freia realized Damonic could build those types of relationships at Oklahoma.

“(Assistant Director of Player Personel JP Losman) was the person that drives us around, and I know only Venables had a certain amount of time to hang out with us,” Freia told OUInsider. “He hopped in the back seat of the Escalade and literally rode around with us. Like, how many head coaches do you know would crawl all the way to the very very back, like seven seats, and give us a tour? He was just so involved in the visit.”

"He knew it was a tough decision. Dam (isn’t) clingy, but he likes relationships. He had a good relationship with his coach at TCU, so they knew that was going to be a hard decision anywhere he went. They just made him feel so welcome, and I saw that.”

That visit meant a lot to both Freia and Williams, and those relationships extended past that car ride with Venables. Williams formed particularly strong relationships with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and general manager Curtis Lofton. Freia, a two-time cancer survivor, formed a connection with Venables' wife, Julie, who's also recovering from a recent cancer diagnosis.

As the official visit wrapped up, Freia was convinced that Oklahoma was the right place for Williams.

"JP used the term 'God wink.' I had never heard that before," Freia said. "I was like, 'That is exactly what this feels like.' It's like God winking at us and telling us, 'This is exactly where you're supposed to be, guys."

Williams had his own reasons for appreciating Oklahoma. He was really excited at the prospect of being coached by Venables, as well as making the big-time jump from the Big 12 to the SEC.

But his mother's approval turned out to be just as crucial. He refers to Freia as his "rock" and she's been a huge presence in his life particularly in tough decisions.

"It was my first visit here, my mom was like, '... Either you’re going and I’m going with you or I’m going by myself,'" Williams joked. "That was kind of already the deciding factor."

Williams took a few more visits, but his mind was already set on Oklahoma. He first told Bates about his decision, then told Venables.

His new head coach had a creative way to show his excitement. He donned an OU jersey with the number 52 — Williams' jersey number — and sent him the picture.