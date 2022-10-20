Edmond, Okla. – For a long time it’s been an uphill climb to find Oklahoma City schools who could truly compete with the biggest and best from Tulsa in Oklahoma’s 6A division(s). The two schools who have had as much success as anyone are Mustang and Edmond Santa Fe. They recently squared off in a district matchup that was a rematch from the first round of the 2021 state playoffs. Much like that lopsided affair Santa Fe had trouble keeping pace with the Broncos who took home a 19-0 victory. In recent years both teams have possessed high end FBS recruits and right now it’s Mustang who has one of the state’s premier stars in two-way standout Jacobe Johnson.

The Oklahoma commitment shines at both receiver and cornerback – though he’s almost universally unchallenged there – though he had a relatively quiet night against the Wolves. Offensively he had a few drops – insert that’s why he’s a cornerback recruit comment here – but managed four catches on the night for roughly 35 yards. Defensively, again he went unchallenged by a Santa Fe passing offense that never found a rhythm. And though the production doesn’t offer a lot of clear conclusions to draw it’s hard not to be enamored with the talent that Johnson has. He’s continued to, quite comfortably, continue to get bigger and stronger while maintaining all of the agility that was originally born from his basketball background. Johnson does look better than ever with his drops and change of direction. And the thing that is easiest to like is that he has all the physical tools to be an outstanding safety but he’ll have to become a better, and likely more physical, tackler if that’s to be his future. Regardless of his future position he ha a chance to be a special player but he truly may come down to how much he can apply his talents. If the buy-in is there, it’s hard to envision a world where Johnson isn’t a very successful Sooner.

NOTES: