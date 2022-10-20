How Far can Jacobe Go?
Edmond, Okla. – For a long time it’s been an uphill climb to find Oklahoma City schools who could truly compete with the biggest and best from Tulsa in Oklahoma’s 6A division(s). The two schools who have had as much success as anyone are Mustang and Edmond Santa Fe. They recently squared off in a district matchup that was a rematch from the first round of the 2021 state playoffs.
Much like that lopsided affair Santa Fe had trouble keeping pace with the Broncos who took home a 19-0 victory.
In recent years both teams have possessed high end FBS recruits and right now it’s Mustang who has one of the state’s premier stars in two-way standout Jacobe Johnson.
The Oklahoma commitment shines at both receiver and cornerback – though he’s almost universally unchallenged there – though he had a relatively quiet night against the Wolves.
Offensively he had a few drops – insert that’s why he’s a cornerback recruit comment here – but managed four catches on the night for roughly 35 yards.
Defensively, again he went unchallenged by a Santa Fe passing offense that never found a rhythm.
And though the production doesn’t offer a lot of clear conclusions to draw it’s hard not to be enamored with the talent that Johnson has. He’s continued to, quite comfortably, continue to get bigger and stronger while maintaining all of the agility that was originally born from his basketball background.
Johnson does look better than ever with his drops and change of direction. And the thing that is easiest to like is that he has all the physical tools to be an outstanding safety but he’ll have to become a better, and likely more physical, tackler if that’s to be his future.
Regardless of his future position he ha a chance to be a special player but he truly may come down to how much he can apply his talents. If the buy-in is there, it’s hard to envision a world where Johnson isn’t a very successful Sooner.
NOTES:
*A player for the Broncos that may never get his due is explosive slot receiver Keegan Bass. The Air Force commit is so twitchy and just an absolute nightmare in open space. In the scheme currently employed in Colorado Springs it seems likely they find a way to get him the ball in numerous ways and multiple levels.
**Though Mustang has most of the players that people are aware of Santa Fe has plenty of talent of their own. Their offensive line has a pair of talented bookend tackles in 2023 blocker Jonathan Ashford and 2024 guard/tackle Josh Aisosa. Ashford has gotten better every year and his senior season is no different. He moves his feet well and is dominant at the point of attack, he feels like a guy who will pick up more attention down the stretch. Aisosa isn’t well known yet but he’s a quality athlete who could draw a lot of interest as a pulling guard. Joining them are 2025 running back Demarius Robinson who didn’t find a lot of room to work but when he did showed off great feet and quick decision making.
***The final piece of the puzzle is 2024 defensive end Bergin Kysar, who already holds an Oklahoma State offer. Kysar is very well put together and physically is somewhat reminiscent of former Weatherford star Ethan Downs. Kysar was fairly quiet on the night but he has physical tools that will have people’s attention.