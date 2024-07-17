DALLAS, Texas — There's a lot of things Jackson Arnold has learned throughout his football career. But perhaps the main lesson can be boiled down into one word.

Resiliency.

It's been a big word for Arnold, particularly last season as he navigated his first year as a college quarterback. The stakes will only be higher this fall, as he officially steps into the shoes as the Sooners' starting quarterback.

He won't just be tasked with leading the Sooners into the SEC. The true sophomore will also be asked to lead OU's offense, both on and off the field, without a ton of experience. But it's a moment that Arnold has been preparing for since he arrived in early 2023.

"For me, I feel like I've learned to be resilient, especially after the (Alamo Bowl)," Arnold said during SEC Media Days on Tuesday. "I had that experience my freshman year of high school. It's different at the college level. There's a lot more eyes on me, a lot more negativity that can be thrown your way. Just being resilient and being able to overcome that adversity was huge for me in the Bowl game and will be this fall because we'll face adversity.

"(OU coach Brent Venables) says you just came out of a storm, going into a storm or you're in a storm right now. So adversity is coming your way, and being resilient and be able to fight that is something I learned about myself this spring."

The good news for Arnold is that he's had some time to prepare for this.

Last season was mostly a learning experience for Arnold, as he spent most of the season behind then-starter Dillon Gabriel. Still, he had his moments where he was thrown into the fire. That first moment came against BYU, when Arnold started the second half with the game tied at 17-17 after Gabriel was knocked out of the game with a head injury.

The biggest learning experience came in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona. Arnold logged his first career start with Gabriel heading to Oregon and had some explosive moments, finishing with 361 passing yards and two touchdowns. But there were some tough moments, too, notably tossing three interceptions as the Sooners fell 38-24.

"I had that start in the bowl game and the results weren't as planned," Arnold said. "But going into that game it was a little different being QB1. All those guys had Dillon as their quarterback the whole year. It felt like I was taking (Gabriel’s) role from him last year but going into this offseason, it's been huge for me to build chemistry with those guys. And like I was saying with the leadership earlier, just being a more vocal leader for those guys and really bonding with them and just gelling as a team and as an offense.”