How OU is approaching the pitching staff ahead of pivotal Texas series

NORMAN — It's been the question all season for the Sooners. Who will emerge as the reliable No. 2 pitcher behind Sam Landry?

With two series remaining in the regular season, including an incredibly pivotal one this weekend against Texas (41-6, 13-5 SEC), that question remains unanswered.

The Sooners will continue to lean on Landry, who has pitched 68 of 123 innings against SEC teams and delivered spectacular outings all season. Landry will start Games 1 and 3, like she has in most weekends in conference play.

That leaves Kierston Deal, Isabella Smith and Audrey Lowry as the Sooners take a by-committee approach to Game 2.

"They’re ready to go," Gasso said. "Game 1, I think everybody knows the coaches throw their best. Game 2, we’re going to tag team it. And they’re going to have to be their best. But if it’s a winnable game and I can get Sam Landry in there to close it if we’re not having success in Game 2? That’s what we did (last Sunday against Mississippi State).

"I don’t like doing that, but she’s begging for it. She wants to do anything she can to help the team. If needed, we’ll do that, but it shouldn’t be needed."

Game 2 will be yet another opportunity for someone outside of Landry to step up.

The Deal-Smith-Lowry trio have all had opportunities to be the No. 2 pitcher. Deal, a junior, was the most likely candidate and has thrown the most innings in conference play outside of Landry (25.1). But she's struggled with consistency and currently has a 4.09 ERA against SEC opponents.

She appeared to turn a corner in Game 2 against Tennessee last month when she threw a complete game and allowed only four hits and one run, but she's barely played since then. She got the start in Game 2 against Alabama but was pulled after 2.1 innings. Last weekend against Mississippi State, she appeared once and threw 0.1 innings.

Smith was a revelation early in the season, but her 7.15 ERA in conference play has largely kept her out of the circle. However, she saw a much-needed bounce back last weekend when she allowed just one run in 4.2 relief innings against Mississippi State.

Lowry, a true freshman, missed the first several weekends of conference play after showing real flashes. She saw her biggest opportunity when she started Game 2 against Mississippi State, but was pulled early after a rough start.

They all might see opportunities against a Texas team that ranks 12th nationally in scoring (7.6 runs per game) and fourth in batting average (.361). But the answer might simply be to continue relying heavily on Landry.

The Sooners have shown more willingness — largely out of necessity — to lean on Landry compared to pitching staffs in previous seasons. Landry has thrown 55% of the team's innings in conference play; for reference, ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell accounted for 41% in 2024, while Alex Storako and Jordy Bahl both accounted for 34% in 2023.

She's been superb, as her 2.06 ERA against SEC opponents ranks fourth in the conference, and her .174 opponent batting average ranks third.

In recent weekends, the Sooners have started Landry in the first and third games of a series while also bringing her out to close the second game. That's a huge departure from how they've handled recent pitching staffs.

"What we’re doing with Sam is the same thing they’re doing with (Karlyn) Pickens at Tennessee," Gasso said. "Except they’re throwing her consecutive games. Starting her the first inning of the first game and then starting her in the second and third game. It’s happening everywhere. But there’s a fine line to how far we would go."

The Sooners did that against Mississippi State, as Landry racked up 235 pitches thrown across the three games. Even when Gasso went to pull Landry late in Game 3 against Mississippi State, the ace pitcher was adamant she could finish the job.

"(She) can't be perfect all the time," Gasso said. "She gives up hits. Sometimes a home run, here and there. But when she was going into the seventh... we were on offense, I kinda made mention to her, 'We're gonna make a change.' She looked at me and said, 'Ma'am. May I ask why?' (I said), 'Well, I don't know you can do it... You look like you're tired.' She said, 'I can do this.' (I said), 'I don't know.' She said, 'I can do this.'

"That's all I need to hear sometimes, so I let her do it."

It's a push and pull for the Sooners. Landry has been far and away the ace pitcher, and with the struggles of the rest of the staff, it's made it difficult to balance her workload. But Landry hasn't shied away from the responsibility.

That might have to be the recipe for the Sooners this weekend and moving forward: lean on Landry as both the starter and closer, and hope the other three pitchers can contribute just enough to get the Sooners through the finish line.

