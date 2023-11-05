STILLWATER — The Sooners dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday, falling 27-24 to Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. The loss knocks the Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) outside the top two in the conference standings, and now they need several things to go their way if they hope to make the Big 12 title game. Of course it was also the last scheduled Bedlam game, making it the final installment of the storied rivalry for quite some time. That all contributed to a tense, sorrowful atmosphere for the Sooners. Here's a look at some of the notable things that were said by players and coaches after the game: (Editor's Note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity)

Brent Venables

Opening statement: "We made too many critical mistakes against a good football team. I loved the fight, the grit of the team. We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end. As we saw, again, the errors that we made, the timeliness of the errors, we couldn’t overcome. We didn’t’ get into a rhythm on offense in the second half. I’m proud of how the defense responded not playing well early..." How do you make sure the players don't let these losses snowball like last year?: “I don’t know... How do I keep them from thinking that? Again, I just continue to be the same. I’m genuine, honest, truthful. I don’t think we’re going to have anybody that doesn’t see what things took place that kept us from winning. Last year, we—guys know the improvement that we’ve made and the efficiency, the physicality. We’re a more confident football team, especially on defense. We had a long ways to go, so that was a little easier task in some ways. But I can’t control if they want to go think and say, ‘Here we go again.’ I’d be incredibly disappointed, but I can promise you, that ain’t how we’re going to win out with that kind of attitude. "So, it starts with me and then our coaches, and then correcting and go right back to the same systematic way that you go postgame, and how you prepare and how you work. Then, leaders got to step up too. That’s part of it. Everybody’s got to take accountability, responsibility. It can’t just happen when we go things well. It’s got to be both ways, both the bad and the good—but that’s what winners do, and I believe we got a locker room full of dudes that are winners. I really do.”

Dillon Gabriel

Mood in the locker room after the game: "I don't know. I really don't. I wish I could give you a better answer. Just shitty. Why has the offense has stalled so often in recent weeks: "I don't know. I wish I could tell you, honestly. We just didn't execute. We didn't finish when we should've. We just didn't play good football. That'll get you to lose games." Can this team bounce back from back-to-back losses?: "I don't know. We've got to find out. I guess only time will tell."

Jeff Lebby

What happened with the fumbles?: "Obviously the issue today was three turnovers. All three turnovers on first down. We had the snap where hadn’t quite, Dillon hadn’t clapped yet, wasn’t ready for it. And then there on the third drive just had a mishandled snap and put it on the ground." Why hasn't the offense been able to deliver since the Texas game: "We gotta get out of our own way. So again, being more disciplined at the right time, taking great care of the football and putting ourselves in position to score touchdowns instead of kicking field goals or turning it over and then that's the difference in the ballgame." Are you paying attention to the criticism from fans?: "“That has zero effect. I don’t go down those rabbit holes. I am consumed with our football team, our unit and whoever we’re preparing for.”

McKade Mettauer

What was the message coming out of halftime?: "I’ll tell you what the message was: As an offense we were down and out when it was just 17-14 going into the second half when really we were getting the ball back and we had a chance to take the lead, which we ended up going. We just didn’t have an attack mentality as players. I think we let the score get to us when in reality it was a one-score game. The defense was rallying and we took the lead but I think before the coaches get in there us players we need to have a better attitude before the coaches start coming into rile us up.” How frustrating is this loss?: "It’s really frustrating because we need to play complementary football. We need to capitalize when they’re playing good. When we’re doing well, they also do a good job of getting three and outs and turnovers on downs. But yeah, it’s just really frustrating when you don’t capitalize on those situations when they’re presented to us and that’s the kind of stuff that great teams and we need to get to that point if we want to take our game to the next level.”

Billy Bowman

What's the mindset moving forward?: "We’re 7-2, not 2-7. We don’t have a losing record. This wasn’t last year. We’ve still got an opportunity to go for a double-digit win season. So I think that’s what we’re looking forward to and getting onto the next week against West Virginia."

Ted Roof