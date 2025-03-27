Mateer enjoying intense battles with OU's defense: 'We can't make mistakes'

NORMAN — John Mateer has yet to meet "Jimmy Greenbeans," the altar ego that OU head coach Brent Venables deploys when he's playing scout team quarterback.

But he's certainly been introduced to Venables' defense this spring.

Oklahoma's new quarterback has enjoyed competing against the Sooners' defense over the last few weeks. As Mateer becomes further acclimated to his new teammates, he's also gotten adjusted to the intensity as the offense and defense go at each other.

What's been Mateer's early assessment?

“We’ve got some freak athletes on this defense from the interior to the (defensive backs)," Mateer said. "Everybody on the field is very good, very talented. So we can’t make mistakes and I can’t miss. If I miss a throw, it’s going the other way, which is good and fun. It builds confidence in me knowing that this is a good defense and a very smart head coach, nice DC calling good plays and doing a lot of good stuff. It’s a lot of fun."

The defense has certainly felt that intensity, too.

As the Sooners' offense continues to adjust around Mateer and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the defense has made its own changes. Venables has taken sole ownership of the playcalling duties for the defense, allowing him to have his full influence on that side of the ball.

With Venables calling the defense, and Mateer leading the offense, it's led to some battles in practice.

"(Mateer's) going to compete with you," OU linebacker Kip Lewis said. "He told me the first day he got here that he was going to get at you. I love it, like, c’mon. Just competitive, smartness and his confidence is what impresses me."

Of course, Mateer has enjoyed the competitiveness. Those close to him routinely laud him for the energy he brings to the field, and with this being his spring in Norman, there's been an extra later of competitiveness during practices.

Mateer has even tried to playfully go after his head coach.

“Intensity," Mateer said on what stands out about Venables. "He’s very smart. He knows exactly how it needs to be against every look, against every motion. He’s very smart. Sometimes he’ll stand like right next to me and I’m like, ‘Dude, I need some room.’ … He just like doesn’t even realize. He’s looking at the defense and I’m like, ‘Dude, come on.’ But it’s fun.

"I talk a little smack to him and he doesn’t even say it back. It’s fun.”

That intensity has raised the stakes for Mateer as he works through his goals this spring.

With Mateer flanked by Arbuckle and his quarterbacks coach Jon Kuceyeski, there's been a real goal of bringing the rest of his teammates up to speed with the new offense. The cohesion between Mateer, Arbuckle and Kuceyeski makes that easier considering they're entering their third season together, and there's been a comfort level for Mateer that helps install the offense before spring ball ends on April 12.

That's been one of the bigger goals of the spring.

"Me, being in my third year in this offense, there’s things that the quarterback can do to really enhance it," Mateer said, "and, if you see something on defense, (I can) change it to what I need to do. That’s good. (For) first year quarterbacks, it’s tough. When I first learned it I didn’t know all the gadgets that we have. Then I saw Cam (Ward) do it, then I got to do it last year (at Washington State) and I’ll do it again this year.

"So that helps. And then teaching everybody. I know how it's supposed to look. And then there's film on how it’s supposed to look. I know exactly what game to go to show a receiver what it's supposed to look like.”

As the Mateer and the offense work to continue installing a new offense, they know they'll face some resistence from Venables and the defense. It's a battle that Mateer welcomes.

“(The defense is doing) a lot of very good stuff that’s challenging me," Mateer said. "Makes me and the O-line and the center communicate a lot. But it’s a lot of fun. Playing against good football is fun football. If you’re just beating somebody every day, it’s fun. But it gets a little tiring. We’re doing good. But they’re also doing good.

"So it’s back and forth and it’s been fun and competitive. I enjoy it.”

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!