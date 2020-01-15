How Special is McKinzie?
On Wednesday morning Oklahoma landed one of it's more highly-south after offers on the defensive side of the ball. Though it's too early for Kobie McKinzie to have a ranking on Rivals he is a playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news