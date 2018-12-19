Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 23:03:10 -0600') }} football Edit

How We'd Rank 2019

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop.com
@jlmccuistion
Editor

Oklahoma's 2019 class isn't exactly 'in the books' but the first round of signees are in and the Sooners have plenty to be excited about under their Christmas tree. Rivals.com has plenty of their o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}