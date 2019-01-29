Hurts already becoming a Sooner
For some Oklahoma fans, it’s going to take a while to fully realize that former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is indeed a Sooner.
After three years in Tuscaloosa, Hurts is ready to spend his final season in Norman. And if he didn’t understand what that meant and how quickly the fanbase would embrace him, this last week was a good indicator.
“For the rain and all the pain that we been through” #TheReturn⚡️ pic.twitter.com/AJs6DJMNeA— CeeDee 2x (@_CeeDeeThree) January 24, 2019
One photo, one caption, and boom, OU football Twitter was sent in a frenzy last Wednesday night. All that skill talent in one room, and you start to understand why Hurts looked at OU as a possible destination three weeks ago.
Not everybody was included in that photo, but if you needed something that said Hurts is already ingratiating himself with OU culture, there you go.
And if you needed any sort of example that OU had completely accepted Hurts as the quarterback for the 2019 season, Saturday’s basketball game was more than enough.
Halftime turned into a Jalen Hurts meet-and-greet: pic.twitter.com/55Fhy5X6sR— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 26, 2019
First off, who knew Hurts would show up to the event since it was honoring the 2018 Big 12 championship team? Secondly, who knew Hurts appearing would turn the ensuing moments into a photo/selfie/autograph opportunity?
They’re just little signs, but when you begin to add them all up, you start to understand why head coach Lincoln Riley did what he did.
Once he knew Kyler Murray wasn’t coming back, he had to take a real step back and evaluate what was in the quarterback room for 2019 and where it could go.
“I started thinking about adding someone older in that room, thinking we might need an older presence in there,” Riley said.
Not older in terms of age because there is almost literally zero difference in Hurts and now former OU quarterback Austin Kendall, both members of the 2016 class.
There is, however, a noticeable gap between the game experience of Hurts compared to what Kendall went through during his three seasons in Norman.
Where you might believe Kendall can become a top-tier quarterback and leader down the road, you know Hurts can do that. Like, right now.
“I think he has the ability to be a really good leader for us,” Riley said. “But he has to get in here and learn this team and learn this offense. He has to get in here and compete for this quarterback job. There’s a lot of steps ahead, but there’s no doubt the guy has been in some of the biggest and best games in college football over the last three years.
“As I’ve gotten to know him, I’ve been really impressed with how he carries himself, the way that he works. There isn’t gonna be a lot that happens to this kid that he hasn’t been through already.”
No doubt the experience factor has been brought up, and it needs to be mentioned time and time again. Because it’s not just what Hurts’ experience is going to do for him and for the rest of the offense, but the benefits it’s going to give others in that room.
iron sharpens iron...#Boomer 💯 @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/Iu2Sr43UdA— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) January 19, 2019
The goal is to build that bridge so that redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and incoming five-star freshman Spencer Rattler are ready to take over the reins in 2020.
Mordecai is going to become a lot better because of the time spent with Hurts throughout this spring and winter. Rattler will be able to utilize Hurts’ wisdom as well. And no doubt each of the young guns will be striving to knock Hurts off his perch.
It’s a great situation for all involved.
“It helps. I think he knows how to prepare for those games, knows what to expect, all the buildup, being able to focus in on what's really important,” said Riley about Hurts’ big-game experience. “I don't think there's any doubt.
“I mean that's one of the things that he brings to the table and there's nothing to replace having been in those games. I think it will help him individually. It's going to make a big difference, but it's not the only thing. Guys gotta come win the job, guys have got to perform and he's certainly eager to go at it and go compete to get that done.”
No question Hurts is already putting his best foot forward toward doing just that.