After three years in Tuscaloosa, Hurts is ready to spend his final season in Norman. And if he didn’t understand what that meant and how quickly the fanbase would embrace him, this last week was a good indicator.

For some Oklahoma fans, it’s going to take a while to fully realize that former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is indeed a Sooner.

“For the rain and all the pain that we been through” #TheReturn ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/AJs6DJMNeA

And if you needed any sort of example that OU had completely accepted Hurts as the quarterback for the 2019 season, Saturday’s basketball game was more than enough.

Not everybody was included in that photo, but if you needed something that said Hurts is already ingratiating himself with OU culture, there you go.

One photo, one caption, and boom, OU football Twitter was sent in a frenzy last Wednesday night. All that skill talent in one room, and you start to understand why Hurts looked at OU as a possible destination three weeks ago.

First off, who knew Hurts would show up to the event since it was honoring the 2018 Big 12 championship team? Secondly, who knew Hurts appearing would turn the ensuing moments into a photo/selfie/autograph opportunity?



They’re just little signs, but when you begin to add them all up, you start to understand why head coach Lincoln Riley did what he did.

Once he knew Kyler Murray wasn’t coming back, he had to take a real step back and evaluate what was in the quarterback room for 2019 and where it could go.

“I started thinking about adding someone older in that room, thinking we might need an older presence in there,” Riley said.

Not older in terms of age because there is almost literally zero difference in Hurts and now former OU quarterback Austin Kendall, both members of the 2016 class.

There is, however, a noticeable gap between the game experience of Hurts compared to what Kendall went through during his three seasons in Norman.

Where you might believe Kendall can become a top-tier quarterback and leader down the road, you know Hurts can do that. Like, right now.

“I think he has the ability to be a really good leader for us,” Riley said. “But he has to get in here and learn this team and learn this offense. He has to get in here and compete for this quarterback job. There’s a lot of steps ahead, but there’s no doubt the guy has been in some of the biggest and best games in college football over the last three years.

“As I’ve gotten to know him, I’ve been really impressed with how he carries himself, the way that he works. There isn’t gonna be a lot that happens to this kid that he hasn’t been through already.”

No doubt the experience factor has been brought up, and it needs to be mentioned time and time again. Because it’s not just what Hurts’ experience is going to do for him and for the rest of the offense, but the benefits it’s going to give others in that room.