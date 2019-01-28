Oklahoma's junior day may not have had the fireworks of some of its predecessors but that is built largely on the fact that the Sooners had a small group for their Jan. 26 event. That reality is joined by the fact that many of the players not only hold large offer lists - almost all already held Oklahoma offers - but none of which seemed particularly ready to make an announcement.

Meeting the Man of the Hour

Katy (Texas) Taylor offensive lineman Bryce Foster may not have been the most well known name on the list, if only because of his youth compared to many other 2020 prospects on hand, but he did have a unique chance to meet the biggest story of the weekend. That because he got a chance to spend around perhaps Lincoln Riley's most important recruiting work since Kyler Murray. "Whenever I was talking with coach Riley in his office Jalen Hurts walked in and that was crazy," Foster said. "(Hurts) said he has only been here for nine days but he is already in love with the place. "I heard his leadership is off the charts." It's clear that Sooner fans are excited, thanks to an autograph line appearing out of thin air at Saturday's 86-55 win over Vanderbilt by the men's basketball team but according to Foster, it's far more than just the fans who are excited about what Hurts brings to Norman. "I heard coach Riley say it and a few of his assistants. I can definitely tell why they think that. "(Hurts) is definitely a role model."

West's Story Leads the Day

Though he hasn't said much publicly yet the biggest news to emerge from the event was the offer extended to explosive 2020 wide receiver Trevon West of Arlington Lamar. West has the ability to stretch the field and is from a program that Oklahoma is familiar with after pursuing the likes of Bobby Brown and Shane Buechele in recent years.

A Special Relationship

There is a never-ending search for difference makers along the defensive line and as such perhaps no player was more desired by the Sooners staff than defensive end Tunmise Adeleye. And while Adeleye loved the trip himself, it was actually his father that seems to have Oklahoma at the top of his own personal list. "The trip was good, a lovely atmosphere," Adeleye said. "(But) man my dad, he loved it. In the eighth grade I came for a game day visit when Oklahoma played Texas Tech and on that visit alone my dad was sold on the place." "He absolutely loves it." Though Adeleye's father knows what he wants the plan to be, his son is taking a more patient approach. "Ya it’s big on him he has his favorite schools and I have mine but I’m gonna wait this thing out man and really pray about it."

Walking a Texas Tight Rope

Anyone versed in Texas football will know the name Brockermeyer, a former Longhorn standout offensive lineman as well as a first-round NFL draft pick (Carolina, 1995), Blake Brockermeyer is one of the program's great linemen. Not surprisingly that lineage has been handed down and he has a son worthy of plenty of attention. What is surprising is that son took a long look at Oklahoma this weekend and came away with strong reviews of his father's collegiate rival. "I had a great time! Loved meeting all the coaches and seeing all the facilities," Brockermeyer said. "The part that stood out to me most was how many championships Oklahoma has won. They have won the big 12 championship 12 times." Obviously, many of those championships came at the cost of the Longhorns, and Brockermeyer couldn't help but chuckle in admitting that the Sooners walked a tight rope in how they addressed the topic. "Yes (laughing)," he admitted when asked about their caution in discussing the despised Longhorns.