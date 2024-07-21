( Editor's note: This game was played with five-minute quarters on All-American difficulty. It should also be noted that I picked Tulane as my dynasty team because they were my go-to team on the older video games as a kid. Don't judge me. I liked the uniforms).

Now, is this going to have any impact on how things actually shake out this fall? Of course not. But I thought it was interesting to see how things shake out for OU from CFB25's perspective, from personnel decisions to key decisions and the overall experience of playing as a visiting team in Norman.

However, as I played the game, I realized this was an interesting opportunity. CFB25 was released on Monday, but this was my first chance to play against the Sooners. With the computer running things for the Sooners, this was a chance to see how the video game operates things in Norman.

But my Green Wave were not shaken. They handed the Sooners a 28-20 loss in Norman on Sunday, propelling yet another impressive win to start the season.

The Sooners won the toss and opted to defer to the second half, giving me the ball first. The crowd at Owen Field let me have it from the opening kickoff. It was nearly impossible to remain steady, especially in the first half.

My Tulane Green Wave — the program I've selected as my dynasty team in EA Sports College Football 25 — came into Norman as a heavy underdog in Week 3, even though I handily defeated No. 12 Kansas State 41-23 the previous week. The Sooners started the season 2-0 after dominant victories over Temple (41-10) and Houston (35-13) and were an easy favorite to defeat my Green Wave at home.

First quarter

— My goodness. The stadium noise is insanity.

I had the ball first, and I knew immediately things were going to be difficult. It was impossible to see my playart before I snapped the ball. The routes would get all scrambled up; sometimes the playart would show a running play when I had called a passing play; there were even a few times when it would show a question mark above a wide receiver's head instead of the correct controller icon. OU is ranked as the fifth-toughest environment in the game, so all of this should've come as no surprise.

— Thankfully, I was able to score a touchdown on the first drive on a running play from Makhi Hughes, but it wasn't easy. I went for it twice on fourth down (both passing plays), and both times it didn't even show the icon above the receiver at any point in the play.

— Holy cow, the game has the Sooners firmly still operating in the Jeff Lebby system. They go no huddle on every play. Whether it's an incomplete pass, a negative play or a pivotal third down, OU is rushing to the line on every play. No other team I've played against in CFB25 does this. Most of them hardly run a no-huddle offense unless it's late in the second or fourth quarter. Maybe they know something about how Seth Littrell plans on calling the shots this season.

Arnold completed some nice passes on the first drive, I managed to hold them to a field goal. Tyler Keltner promptly, and easily, made it from 50 yards out. I led 7-3 at the end of the first.

— While Gavin Sawchuk is first on OU's depth chart at RB, it was true freshman Taylor Tatum who got the start. Sawchuk is rated as an 86 overall with a 98 speed rating, but he played just five snaps by my official count. Considering the Sooners never huddled up, there weren't many opportunities to sub, but still.

Second quarter

— OU's offense rarely made any subs, so I never saw guys like Nic Anderson or Jayden Gibson come into the game. The offensive line largely stayed the same, too.

— I stymied OU's offense with zone defense after zone defense. The Sooners essentially ran run-pass options on every play, but Arnold rarely handed the ball off. But Arnold isn't hesitant to scramble and take it himself, either.

— I forced OU to punt on their first drive of the second quarter, but Arnold led the Sooners down the field to end the quarter. Keltner again booted a 50-yard field goal as the half expired.

— I diced OU up with run-pass options in the second quarter. Brent Venables and Zac Alley's squad never knew what hit them. I scored 14 points in the second quarter and took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Third quarter

— The Sooners came out firing after halftime. Arnold immediately hit Anthony for a big gain, and Tatum scored from nine yards out for OU's first score of the game, cutting the score to 21-13.

— I chewed up the clock in the third quarter and scored early in the fourth quarter. I went for it on fourth and goal from the two-yard line and narrowly floated the ball over Woodi Washington. The stadium noise was absolutely insane on that fourth-down play.

Fouth quarter

— I forced a three and out, and immediately drove down the field. Then, of course, I threw an interception inside the 10-yard line. Billy Bowman picked it off (who else?).

— Jackson Arnold then immediately found Deion Burks for a 64-yard touchdown. This is when the no-huddle really had me on my heels. I had been running zone all game but picked a man defense after Tatum picked up a first down. Arnold and Burks immediately exposed it. Playing man defense is really hard on this game.

— But again, my RPO offense was too much to overcome, and I was able to run out the clock to secure a victory. The biggest play came on a game-sealing third-down pick-up. I handed the ball off on an RPO and Kip Lewis read it well but over-pursued, giving me a free lane up the middle to pick up the first down.