In a stunning development, David Stone has entered the portal

Now, it appears Oklahoma will need to plan for a future that doesn't include Stone, although the staff will no doubt do all they can to convince the gifted defensive lineman to stick around.

Stone, an Oklahoma native who signed with the Sooners as their lone five-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, appeared in all 13 games for Oklahoma as a true freshman this past season. After playing his freshman year at 295 pounds, he had bulked up to 313 pounds this spring, and he projected as a key rotational contributor for Oklahoma at defensive tackle in 2025.

In a stunning development on Friday evening, Oklahoma sophomore DT David Stone has entered the transfer portal.

Out of high school, Stone chose Oklahoma over Michigan State and Miami in a hotly contested battle for his services. He was the first five-star recruit that the state of Oklahoma had produced since Gerald McCoy in the class of 2006. Now, he's back on the market and sure to have a litany of programs interested in his services.

It's unclear whether a return to Oklahoma is a possibility for Stone.

This story is developing and will be updated.

