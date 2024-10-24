How walk-on WR Jacob Jordan landed at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Two summers ago, OU coach Brent Venables posed a challenge to the defensive backs at his prospects camp.

Could anyone guard Jacob Jordan?

The 5-foot-9 wideout, who was an unranked prospect in the 2024, was simply burning every defender he faced.

"I do remember that," Jordan said Tuesday. "It was fun. I was kind of on a roll, and yeah, nobody wanted to guard me."

The OU coaching staff took notice and eventually offered him a spot as a preferred walk-on. Jordan had scholarship offers and interest from a few schools, including Texas Tech and Tulsa, but that camp gave confidence that Jordan could compete with the best competition.

For Jordan, it wasn't difficult to turn down the offers and begin his journey as a walk-on.

"I was messaged and asked to come to the camp," Jordan said. "I went to the camp, got the PWO (preferred walk-on offer), then I took a visit. I just fell in love with the culture here and Coach (Brent Venables') leadership, (wide receivers coach Emmett Jones) just everything around here just felt special. And yeah, coach V’s really just a really inspiring, great leader and I just wanted to be a part of this program."

But Jordan knew earning a role at Oklahoma wouldn't be easy, particularly as a walk-on. Jordan didn't log an offensive snap through the first six games this season, and his only playing time came on special teams against Temple.

Jordan wasn't expecting to play in last Saturday's contest against South Carolina. But with the wide receiver room ravaged by injuries, and the Sooners facing a 21-0 deficit early in the second quarter, Jones called Jordan into the game.

Jordan immediately had an impact.

He caught three passes for 42 yards on the first drive, flashing a real connection with quarterback Jackson Arnold. Jordan was on the field for nearly snap from that point on, finishing the game with 47 snaps while leading the team in receptions (6) and yards (86), finishing just two yards shy of recording the most yards by an OU receiver in a game this season.

"Going into the game I wasn’t expecting to play a whole lot, but halfway through the second quarter, Coach Jones just told me I’m in," Jordan said. "So, went in there and made the most of my opportunity and made a few plays. I’m happy with it."

But it wasn't just a feel-good story. Jordan provided a real boost to an offense that has desperately needed playmakers. The Sooners rank 115th nationally in passing yards per game (176 yards per game), and Deion Burks remains the team leader in receptions (26) and yards (201) despite missing the last three games. It was his first game action, but Jordan was able to generate separation in an offense where that has been an issue, and he was a lone bright spot in a game the Sooners lost 35-9.

Plus, it's a real boost for his teammates.

“That’s exactly what we’ve been wanting," OU running back Jovantae Barnes said. "As leaders we’ve been saying there’s a lot of freshmen that have their opportunity to go in, but who’s going to go out there and take it over? I think he just did a good job with going out there and showing that, ‘No matter what it is, no matter who it is, I’m going to step up and do my job.’

" He did an excellent job, and I’m just proud of him for going out there. I think the biggest thing that he said when we asked him, ‘What was your biggest thing?’ He said it feels just like practice. So, I think that’s what I’ve been saying this whole time — the little details, and it starts at practice. I’m just proud of him and hope he keeps it going.”

Burks could return this weekend, but the Sooners are still going to be shorthanded at receiver this weekend at Ole Miss. And with the Sooners (4-3, 1-3 SEC) currently a 20.5-point underdog, Jordan could again see an opportunity to have an impact.

"We're on the right path," Jordan said. "We just need to settle in, execute more consistently. It seems every play there's just one or two things that go wrong. If we can just be more consistent overall, I think that'll help us a lot.

"I hope to get more opportunities and, like I said, I’m just going to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready and make the most of any opportunity I get out there."