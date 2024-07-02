With the recent addition of national top-100 WR Cortez Mills, Oklahoma currently owns a top-five recruiting class in the Rivals team rankings. With 20 total commits on board in the 2025 cycle, the Sooners have little left to do but put the finishing touches on another strong recruiting haul for Brent Venables and his staff.

OU is anticipating imminent decisions from several targets in four-star DB Omarion Robinson, four-star OL Lamont Rogers and three-star DE Kade Pietrzak, among others. However, the Sooners are heavily involved with at least a couple of recruits that are likely to extend the process into the late summer or early fall.

Moving forward, I believe the Sooners are the lead dog to land one such prospect, and I've logged a FutureCast prediction in reflection of that belief.