But what about the outside linebackers? Enter Bob Diaco . Hired by OU as a defensive analyst in the spring, Diaco is now being sprung into action as the outside linebackers coach.

Riley has tabbed Ruffin McNeill to be the interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the season, so that checked off one box in terms of Stoops’ responsibilities.

Oklahoma fans are still wrapping their heads around the blockbuster decision by head coach Lincoln Riley to dismiss former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops earlier this week.

One thing it won’t be, guaranteed, it won’t be boring. Not with his personality.

“He's a really good ball coach. Very enthusiastic. Smart as a whip,” said McNeill on Tuesday evening. “Taking the leash off of him was like letting a wild tiger loose. Because Bob and I did so much as head coaches, there was that relationship there. My wife absolutely loves him. She would divorce me for Bob. We've known each other for a long time. He's very excited and he will do a great job.”

The reviews on Diaco are mixed, sort of depends on who you’re talking to about Diaco. His year as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator in 2017 is met with much derision from that diehard fanbase. He’s also spent time as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Cincinnati to go with a three-year stint as head coach at Connecticut.

Hired as an analyst meant that Diaco couldn’t coach the players in any way. He could address them in non-football matters, but nothing that dealt with trying to stop an option team like Army or the spread offenses of the Big 12.

That, of course, changed with Monday’s practice. McNeill referenced it as letting a wild tiger loose, and linebacker Kenneth Murray is giving off that impression as well.

“Great coach, great energy,” Murray said. “He brings great energy to the group, to the practice. Anytime somebody is making plays, he’s right there with us. Great coach, guy that knows what he’s doing. Obviously, it’s fun having him coaching us now.”

Diaco won the Broyles Award in 2012, given to the nation’s best assistant coach. Three years later, it would be Riley earning that honor following his first season as OU’s offensive coordinator.

So there is valued stock in Diaco’s history. But it can’t be about past history with Diaco and OU’s defense. It has to be about the now.

There was a lot of speculation among OU fans once Diaco was hired that he was being groomed to be a bigger part of the OU defensive plan in 2019 and beyond. If that’s true, well, that timeline just got accelerated quite a bit.

“I’m excited for Bob and that opportunity,” Riley said. “Obviously, I never thought it would happen this way. We knew we were bringing in a quality coach when he came in. We’re lucky to have him on staff.

“He’s a guy who has done a lot in his career. He’s coordinated at major schools. He’s had a ton of success. He’s been a Broyles Award winner. And he’s had a chance to get to know our kids which I think, in a situation like this, it is important. I think he’ll be valuable.

“He’s energetic around the guys, a really smart guy, really cares about them and is invested in getting to know them. Him being here as opposed to some guy just off the streets that they don’t know is a big advantage.”

Whether Diaco is upstairs in the press box or coaching on the sidelines remains to be determined, but there’s no question Diaco is going to bring a fire of energy to the staff. The question will be, simply put, will the desired results follow?