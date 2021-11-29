Isaiah Thomas details Riley's meeting with players

It wasn't an easy episode, but Isaiah Thomas steps up and tells us his feelings on what it was like going through the day Lincoln Riley shocked the state and announced he was leaving Oklahoma for USC. Thomas details the meeting with LIncoln Riley, the reaction of the team, Bob Stoops taking over and how the team took the news after it was delivered. A can't miss episode with tons of insight into what happened from the inside of OU football on this tragic and historic day.