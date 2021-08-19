Isaiah Thomas the face of OU defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It wasn’t too long ago when some Oklahoma fans were wondering if Isaiah Thomas would ever do anything meaningful in a Sooner uniform.Heading into the 2020 season, everybody sort of knew it was sink...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news