The Sooners did just that as Scottsdale (Ariz.) Bella Vista Prep center Rick Issanza announced his commitment to OU on Thursday afternoon, becoming the seventh member of the class for head coach Lon Kruger.

The 2019 class for Oklahoma basketball is one of the best in a long time, but why not add one more quality addition?

Issanza, a three-star prospect ranked No. 38 center in the class, was offered by the Sooners in March 2018. For a period of time, it didn’t feel like anything would come of that until things changed dramatically with Issanza taking an official visit to OU last week.

He had early offers from Texas Tech and TCU, and Issanza made an official visit to Connecticut earlier this month.

You knew this was going to be a monster class for the Sooners with six players graduating. A seventh was added with Matt Freeman opting to go the grad transfer route, opening the door for Issanza to be in the mix.

OU worked hard on getting taller, longer and stronger in the post with this class. Issanza has the size of someone who could definitely became a difference maker for the Sooners.

Anchored by Rivals 150 members De’Vion Harmon, Jalen Hill and Victor Iwuakor, OU’s 2019 class is just about ready to arrive to Norman permanently with the class expected to arrive in two weeks.