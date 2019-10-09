On the heels of the annual Red River Showdown this weekend against Texas, Oklahoma recruiting with a little shot in the arm.

I have been offered an opportunity that very few people receive, and it has been my dream ever since I was 7 years old to play football for the University of Oklahoma! Thank you to @LincolnRiley @CoachGrinch @CoachThibbs @CoachBOdom BOOMER! pic.twitter.com/12OJaBzSAs

Downs, in the conversation for the best in-state prospect for the 2021 class, becomes OU’s third pledge for the 2021 class and first on defense.

It was a make-it-or-break-it Monday afternoon back in June when Downs won the new defensive staff over and earned an OU offer following the OL/DL Camp. Downs came in with one mission – earn the offer. That was accomplished, and it was simply a matter of time.

Downs has never been shy in saying he grew up a huge OU fan, but there were some wondering if the Sooners were going to get involved. As schools like LSU and Penn State started to make their move, it took first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch getting a look at Downs for things to pick up.