It's Samuel Omosigho's time to shine for OU's defense

NORMAN — Kendel Dolby's injury against Tennessee presents a tough blow for Oklahoma's defense.

But, as Samuel Omosigho knows, it's next man up.

Omosigho is poised to step into Dolby's shoes this weekend, as he's going to be counted on for significant snaps against Auburn (2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC). Omosigho has already been in a reserve role this season, but with Dolby undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle, he'll be a big part of the game plan at cheetah this weekend.

"Sammy's gonna have to play more of a significant role," OU coach Brent Venables said. "(He's a) really good young player. He's got great length and size. Very unique skillset. Incredibly athletic. Can really run. He's got really fluid hips. Excellent in space, and he's a really smart, intelligent guy within this system. He really understands thing.

"You'll see more of a role from Sammy moving forward."

It's an opportunity that Omosigho is ready to seize.

The sophomore has already stepped into a bigger role this season. He's played 102 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus, and he's been on the field for over 36% of the defense's snaps. He played a career-high 31 snaps against Tennessee and played a lot of the second half with Dolby out. He's recorded 16 tackles this season — the fourth most on the team — and 2.5 tackles for loss.

It's not going to be easy replacing Dolby. He's been one of the more consistent players on the defense and started three games, showing a real confidence at the cheetah spot.

"Shout out to my brother, Kendel," Omosigho said. "All my prayers go to him. That’s my brother right there, that’s my boy.

"Next man up. We got standards that don’t change for anybody. Coach (Venables) always makes the reference of a baseball plate being 17 inches and you don’t want to change the 17 inches for anybody. So you have to make sure that the standard — whoever’s in, whoever’s playing — you have to make sure the standard’s are the standard."

Fortunately for the Sooners, Omosigho has showed a real comfort at cheetah, a hybrid position of defensive back and linebacker. He's been utilized all over the field, lining up for 40 snaps in the slot corner, 39 snaps in the box as a linebacker, 22 snaps on the defensive line and one snap at free safety. He's been solid in every phase — he has 71.5 overall grade, 71.3 rush defense grade, 71.2 tackling grade, 66.4 pass rush grade and 67.8 coverage grade.

"During practice, I get plenty of snaps, as many snaps as possible," Omosigho said. "I hate that this thing happened because that’s my dog, Dolby, but for the situation to happen that I’d be able to play and play more snaps in the game, I guess as many snaps as I get in practice, it makes sure I’m comfortable with the defense and I know what I’m doing."

Not only will Omosigho be filling in more for Dolby, he'll likely be making his first career start on the road. It'll come against an Auburn team that also lost its season opener, and will be looking to get its first win in SEC play just like the Sooners.

But even though the Sooners lost last weekend, the defense showed its ready to compete on big stages. That's the confidence Omosigho is taking into the weekend.

"(That) really showed me we can play with anyone in the country and we’re ready for whatever comes next," Omosigho said.