Jackson Arnold addresses future following LSU loss

BATON ROUGE, Lousiana — Following Oklahoma's 37-17 loss at LSU Saturday in the regular-season finale, there wasn't much focus on the game.

Instead, it was on Jackson Arnold's future.

The Sooner quarterback, who's future beyond this season has been the source of speculation in recent weeks, said he hasn't made a definite decision regarding whether he wants to return to Norman next season.

"Only God knows what'll happen in the future," Arnold said. "And this next week, just meet the (new offensive coordinator). See who we hire and take it day by day. But there's nothing making me want to leave or nothing making me waiver from being here."

Arnold's comments come after another disappointing performance by the Sooners' offense.

The Sooners had appeared to find momentum in last weekend's 21-point victory over Alabama, particularly in the running game, but the offense took another step backwards against LSU. The Sooners finished with 277 total yards, marking the seventh time this season the offense finished with fewer than 300 total yards.

Arnold again found some room in the running game, finishing with 75 yards on 17 carries. But with limited weapons in the wide receiver room, the passing game was non-existent. Arnold completed just 14 of 21 attempts for 110 yards, averaging just 7.8 yards per completion, and he was sacked four times.

"You always try to get chunk plays but things just don't happen," Arnold said. "It wasn't in the cards for us to win tonight. We obviously could have done some things better but ultimately I feel like we just got outplayed tonight.

It was that type of season for Arnold, who struggled with significant highs and lows amid injuries and a change at play caller. The sophomore quarterback was benched earlier in the year for Michael Hawkins, then reclaimed his spot over the final five games of the season.

Arnold finished his season appearing in 10 games with 1,421 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 62% of his passes, adding 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

"Extremely proud of how he responded this whole football season," OU offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley said. "Because a lot of people would have cast it in. He didn’t do that. He came to work every single day and kept fighting. Obviously it’s not how he wanted this year to go. Nobody wanted this year to go like this.

"But he got better, every single game. I thought he made some great plays with his feet tonight. Made a big-time pass on the big shot to J.J (Hester). He’s got a bright future. Proud of him for how he’s fought all year long.

Arnold hasn't been shy about expressing his disappointment in how the season progressed, for both himself and the team. The Sooners finished with a 6-6 record and a 2-6 record in SEC play, while Arnold and the offense struggled to find any sense of consistency.

But Arnold did show improvement as the season progressed, particularly in the running game. And after showing a fumbling issue through his first few starts, Arnold did not commit a turnover over the final two weeks.

"For me it's just learning how to battle," Arnold said. "Not learning but just continue to battle and keep my head up through everything. From being benched to being thrown back in I learned a lot about myself this year. I could've sat away and sat the rest of the year and I could have redshirted, done that. Gave up. But I didn't. I kept my head down. I kept on grinding. And for me it's just learning -- I guess just improving on my toughness and how to battle and how to come back from adversity.

Now, with the Sooners looking to finalize their new hire at offensive coordinator, Arnold will evaluate his options before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9.

