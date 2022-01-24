Jackson Arnold makes the OU call

Now begins the upward climb once again as Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold becomes the first 2023 class member to commit since Venables and the new staff took over.

But the 2023 group, that was once No. 1 in the country, was gutted. The Sooners lost five of their seven commits to fall to No. 17.

The Sooners are ranked in the top 10 of the team recruiting rankings and should close strong when the February signing period comes around next week.

Oklahoma rebounded tremendously for its 2022 class, with first-year head coach Brent Venables doing more than just salvaging the group after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure to USC.

As soon as Jeff Lebby took over as offensive coordinator for OU last month, Lebby made Arnold a major target. He offered Arnold when he was at Ole Miss, and Arnold was one of the initial offers of any kind made by Lebby when he was officially with the Sooners.

Arnold, a four-star prospect, had a massive junior season. He completed 67 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 659 yards and 12 more scores, accounting for more than 4,500 total yards and 46 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Offers from all over like Alabama and Ohio State, among several others, it initially felt like it was gonna be a battle against Notre Dame and perhaps Arkansas.

That all went away with Arnold’s visit to Norman less than two weeks ago. The feeling following that trip was it became a matter of when Arnold would commit to the Sooners instead of if he would.

The relationship with Lebby definitely playing a role, but the overall belief that Venables is gonna make sure OU doesn’t take any steps back.

Recruiting classes are just different when there is a quarterback as the face of the class, and OU now has that with Arnold.

He joins center Joshua Bates and wide receiver DeAndre Moore in the 2023 class. And with Arnold now locked in, it won’t be a surprise if the Sooners crop really starts to take off.

The ship is steady for 2022 and full steam ahead for 2023 for Venables and company. Arnold is a great way to get it all started.